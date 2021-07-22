Armorblox : Certified as a Great Place to WorkTM for Second Year in a Row, Wins Multiple Comparably Awards

Validated Employee Feedback Gathered with Great Place to Work’s Methodology Shows 100% of Employees Have a Consistently Positive Experience at Armorblox

Armorblox, a cybersecurity innovator that helps organizations communicate more securely over email, today announced that it is Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. Validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven “For All” methodology shows 100% of employees have a consistently positive experience at Armorblox.

Great Place to Work®, an independent research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These elements included employee opinions on Armorblox business practices, the extent of support they get to complete projects, and whether they believe their work makes a difference. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do in the organization.

This is the second year Armorblox has participated in the survey, with 100% of staff members saying that it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S. based company. All Armorblox employees (100%) also noted that they are given a lot of responsibility, that they are given the resources and equipment to do their job, and that management is approachable and easy to talk with.

“We are thrilled to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year running,” said Kassidy Huynh, Head of People and Culture at Armorblox. “In what was a difficult and uncertain year for the entire world, the tightly knit Armorblox team continued to display selfless excellence, practice daily empathy, and go the extra mile for each other. It means a lot that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders, and with their roles. The Armorblox culture is a guiding light for every employee because it’s a function of every employee - that’s what makes Armorblox greater than the sum of its parts.”

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Armorblox is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Armorblox also received multiple recognitions in the 2021 Comparably Awards. Armorblox CEO DJ Sampath was named among the Best CEOs for Diversity and Armorblox was listed among the Best Leadership Teams for 2021. Rankings were based on anonymous ratings provided by employees over the past year. The Best CEOs for Diversity award was based on sentiment ratings from people of color and the Best Leadership Teams award was based on employee ratings of company executives.

“The entire leadership team and I are honored to receive this recognition based on feedback from our own Armorblox employee community,” said DJ Sampath. “As we continue to march towards our mission of securing the human layer against targeted email attacks and data loss, we are committed to fostering a workplace that is diverse, inclusive, and values every employee’s story and experience.”

