Armory's Next Gen Progressive Delivery Solution Boosts Speed-to-Market While Limiting Risk

Armory, the company that specializes in deploying mission critical workloads at enterprise scale, today is announcing private early access to Project Borealis. As Armory’s next generation progressive delivery solution for high-scale Kubernetes to multiple targets, Project Borealis orchestrates deployments across all environments with velocity while minimizing breakage and protecting the customer experience.

According to Gartner, a single hour of downtime costs at least $100,000 for 98% of firms. Project Borealis prevents this type of loss for Kubernetes deployments by leveraging progressive deployment strategies like canary and blue/green rollouts. Project Borealis provides easy-to-use, environment-specific controls to specify how much traffic is exposed to new changes and to easily rollback when needed. This enables development teams both to verify a service is healthy before routing all traffic to the new version and to limit risk exposure.

Project Borealis can be invoked from any existing toolchain or CI system, including Amazon CodePipeline. This allows any Amazon CodePipeline to leverage the power of Project Borealis when deploying to Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS). Critically, Project Borealis provides central management of all EKS clusters across multiple AWS Accounts, regions and availability zones.

“For many application development teams, deployment remains a challenging task, and one that increases in difficulty with scale, “ said Margaret Francis, COO, Armory. “It’s our goal to simplify deployment to the point where it becomes easy and boring, no matter how large your Kubernetes deployment, how many AWS targets you deploy to, or how often you do it.”

