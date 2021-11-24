Aroa Biosurgery : Half Yearly Report H1 FY21

A R O A B I O S U R G E R Y H A L F Y E A R L Y R E P O R T H 1 F Y 2 1

Highlights

H1 FY22 product revenue (unaudited) grew 110% on H1 FY21 and 39% on H2 FY21, to NZ$17.2

H1 FY22 product revenue (unaudited) grew 110% on H1 FY21 and 39% on H2 FY21, to NZ$17.2 million on a constant currency basis . 1 H1 FY22 product revenue (unaudited) was $17.7 million on a reported basis .

. H1 FY22 product revenue (unaudited) was . Total reported H1 FY22 revenue (unaudited), inclusive of project fees was NZ$17.9 million .

. Product gross margin % up 13% on H1 FY21 and 5% on H2 FY21, to 75% on a constant currency basis.

on a constant currency basis. Strong cash balance of NZ$65.3 million as at 30 September 2021, and the Company is debt free.

FY22 guidance for product revenue (on a constant currency basis) maintained at NZ$34-37 million (up 58%-71% on FY21). 2

(up 58%-71% on FY21). AROA will host a webinar today at 11.30am AEDT to discuss the results. Click here to register.

Soft tissue regeneration company Aroa Biosurgery Limited (ASX:ARX, 'AROA' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce its audited results for the first half of the 2022 financial year, which ended 30 September 2021.

Management Commentary

Managing Director and CEO Brian Ward said "We entered this financial year with momentum, following a number of strategic shifts aimed to elevate and escalate AROA's growth. Whilst the global resurgence of COVID-19 has presented significant challenges, I am proud that our team has remained resilient and focused. They have delivered a strong result and continue to work hard, going above and beyond to implement our targeted growth strategies. This has enabled more patients to access regenerative healing. To date, AROA's products have been used in more than four and a half million procedures globally. On behalf of the Board, I want to acknowledge and thank our employees and partners for their ongoing contribution."

"Looking ahead, we are pleased to maintain our guidance for the 2022 financial year. With strong cash on hand, we plan to continue investing in our US commercial operations to help drive that growth. We expect the coming half year to mark a number of key milestones, including the completion of our second manufacturing facility and limited commercial launch of our new Symphony™ product. These steps will better position us to unlock regenerative healing for everybody."