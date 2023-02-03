Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Around 70% of Haitians back international force to fight gangs, survey says

02/03/2023 | 07:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Houses pack a hillside in the Jalousie district of Port-au-Prince.

(Reuters) - Around seven in 10 people in Haiti back proposed creation of an international force to help the national police fight violence from armed gangs who have expanded their territory since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, according to a survey carried out in January.

Some 69% of nearly 1,330 people across Haiti said they supported an "international force" - which has been requested by the Haitian government - according to a survey from local business risk management group Agerca and consulting firm DDG.

Nearly 80%, however, said they believed Haiti's PNH national police needed international support to resolve the problem of armed gangs, most saying it should be deployed immediately.

In October, the United Nations suggested a "rapid action force" be sent to Haiti to combat escalating violence from armed gangs whose turf battles have left hundreds dead and thousands displaced.

But many have expressed skepticism, citing abuses from past missions and questioning a force backing the administration of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, which has been without democratically elected representatives since early January.

Most countries have been wary of sending troops, though nearby Jamaica on Tuesday said it would be willing to participate and El Salvador has offered "technical assistance".

U.N. envoy to Haiti Helen La Lime last week said she had heard caution from the United States and Canada, but "not a definite no."

"Nobody wants to repeat the mistakes of the past," she said, adding the force would work in partnership with the PNH.

More than a third of those surveyed said since 2021 they knew someone in their neighborhood, family, or workplace who had been killed. Over 70% said their movements in the capital had been limited by gang presence and 83% said they lost income.

Some 36% said they or someone they knew had since 2021 been victim of a kidnapping, while 28% said this was the case for physical assault, and 9% for sexual assault. A quarter said they had stopped social activities and a fifth said they had left their homes.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:00aJapan PM Kishida fires aide over same-sex couple outburst
RE
02:24aFreed Sudanese convict in a U.S. diplomat killing apologizes to family
RE
02:13aS&P affirms Nigeria's ratings, turns negative on outlook
RE
02:00aSouth Sudan's late liberation hero Garang in focus during pope's visit
RE
01:26aASEAN chair Indonesia to intensify talks on code for South China Sea
RE
01:19aTrain derailment causes massive fire in Ohio -local media
RE
01:05aGermany has evidence of war crimes in Ukraine 'in three-digit range' - prosecutor
RE
12:39aTrain derailment causes massive fire in East Palestine, Ohio -local media
RE
02/03China says political trust with Russia has deepened after envoy's visit
RE
02/03U.s. federal judge denies u.s. federal trade commission's reque…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Signs of market strength cheer U.S. stocks bulls
2ASEAN chair Indonesia to intensify talks on code for South China Sea
3China says political trust with Russia has deepened after envoy's visit
4Venezuela central bank's gold reserves sink 13% in 2022
5U.S. jury finds Tesla and Musk not liable in case over take-private twe..

HOT NEWS