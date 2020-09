Provisional tax data released on Friday showed that employers had registered 4.8 million jobs as furloughed as of July 31, down from a peak of 8.9 million in early May.

The government said final data could show an upward revision of around 10%, making it likely that 5.3 million jobs were still furloughed at the end of July.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)