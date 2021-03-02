Around the world, COVID prompts new look at company taxes

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - The huge public deficits that
have piled up as governments bail out their pandemic-hit
economies are prompting the first rethink of a four-decade
decline in corporate tax rates worldwide.
Britain may be first to see the tide turn as soon as
Wednesday when finance minister Rishi Sunak is widely expected
to announce a small increase in corporate levies in his budget
announcement to help pay for the hit from COVID-19.
At 19%, Britain's corporate tax rate is among the lowest of
the mostly wealthy 37 countries in the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development (OECD) group, whose average is 23%.
Countries around the world have been competing to lower the
tax burden on companies in the decades following the free market
Reagan and Thatcher revolutions of the 1980s against big
government and in favour of business.
Since 2000 alone, when the OECD began collecting data, the
average headline rate has fallen nine percentage points to
record lows in many countries.
Moreover companies often pay less, sometimes much less, than
the statutory tax rate due to each countries' various fiscal
depreciation rules as well as other allowances and deductions.
"Raising tax rates on profit would go in the opposite
direction to the trends over the last 35 years, driven by
competition amongst countries to attract inward investment,"
said Michael P. Devereux with Oxford University Centre for
Business Taxation in a note on the British move.
In Britain's case, Devereux cautioned against an increase as
international competition on tax remains stiff even if the
United States is considering an increase as well.
The new Biden administration is eager to reverse a cut under
Donald Trump, who in his first year in office cut federal tax on
U.S. companies' profits to 21% from 35%.
U.S. Deputy Treasury secretary nominee Wally Adeyemo said at
his confirmation hearing last month that higher corporate tax
rates would help fund strategic industry investments. He vowed
to end a "race to the bottom" on global corporate taxation.
Such debates come as nearly 140 governments are negotiating
to agree by mid-year a global minimum corporate tax rate, which
participants say could end up being around the current Irish
rate of 12.5%.
Ireland, which took in 11.8 billion euros in corporate tax
last year, has been accused by rivals of unfairly using tax
policy to attract multinationals. It estimates its corporate tax
take could fall by up to 2 billion euros a year if an ambitious
global deal is reached.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John and Jane
Merriman)