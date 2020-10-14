Array Technologies : Upsized IPO Prices Above Estimated Range at $22

By Josh Beckerman

Array Technologies Inc., a maker of solar trackers, said its initial public offering priced at $22 a share, with a larger price and size than its estimated terms.

The IPO was upsized to 47.5 million shares, after the estimated size was increased on Tuesday to 45 million shares from 33.75 million. The estimated price range was $19 to $21.

Array is selling 7 million shares, while Oaktree Capital is selling 40.5 million.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-20 1955ET