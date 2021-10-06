Arrcus Sees Over 75% Quarterly Growth with Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE), Appoints New Customer Success Leader

Arrcus Sees Accelerating Demand for Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) Platform; Welcomes Srinivas (“Vas”) Ketavarapu as Vice President of Customer Engineering and Customer Success

News Summary



Arrcus sees over 75% QoQ bookings growth in Q3 2021

Enterprise and service provider customers across media, telecommunications, retail, and financial services deploying ACE to realize new business value

Arrcus appoints networking and security industry veteran Vas Ketavarapu as vice president of Customer Engineering and Customer Success



SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrcus , the hyperscale networking software company and leader in edge infrastructure, today announced over 75% quarter over quarter bookings growth in Q3 as its Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) adoption grows rapidly with prominent customers across media, telecommunications, retail, and financial services. Mission critical businesses that have been bottlenecked because of the lack of sophisticated multi-cloud and 5G/edge connectivity solutions are turning to ACE for unlocking business value. With this increasing demand, Arrcus is strengthening its executive team with the appointment of Vas Ketavarapu as vice president of Customer Engineering and Customer Success.

“As multi-cloud and 5G edge computing use cases rapidly expand, we are delighted to see our ACE networking platform enable business growth for our customers. With the corresponding growth in our business, I am pleased to see Vas Ketavarapu bring his experience from companies such as Cisco and Proofpoint as he joins my executive team to lead Customer Engineering and Customer Success,” said Shekar Ayyar, chairman and CEO, Arrcus.

Enterprises have long been aware of the limitations of traditional networking, revealed further as organizations are undergoing digital transformation and multi-cloud consumption over the past few years. The pandemic has heightened the scale and complexity of this challenge — as business demands quickly outpace the capabilities of traditional routing and switching networks. Today, the Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform is powering network transformation at massive scale and high performance, by leveraging the convergence of communications and compute infrastructure at the edge. ACE enables service providers and enterprises to create new services and deliver superior end-user experiences at a low total cost of ownership (TCO). ACE can be introduced alongside existing networking and IT infrastructure investments to maximize value, while untethering organizations for growth as future needs arise.

With increasing customer demand, Arrcus is adding experienced leaders to its management team with Vas Ketavarapu joining as vice president of Customer Engineering and Customer Success. Vas is a seasoned leader with over 25 years of experience in managing global pre-sales and customer engineering, as well as post-sales technical support and professional services at large companies including Cisco and Oracle, as well as startups such as Shape Security and ThreatMetrix. He joins Arrcus most recently from Proofpoint, where he led the global professional services organization, which was responsible for onboarding customers and driving revenue through innovative services offerings and long-term customer success.

“With more organizations moving towards a distributed architecture and heavily investing in multi-cloud and edge networking, this is an incredibly exciting time for Arrcus. I look forward to working with Arrcus’s service provider and enterprise customers to help with their network transformation and drive stellar business growth,” said Ketavarapu.

