Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen suffered a light whiplash injury after she was assaulted in central Copenhagen on Friday (June 7), her office said in a statement.

::June 7, 2024

Her office said on Saturday that Frederiksen was "safe and sound" but shocked after the incident and had attended hospital as a precaution.

All the Prime Minister's official events on Saturday have been canceled.

Danish police said a 39-year-old man would appear in front of a judge for preliminary questioning in relation to an assault on the prime minister.

Soren Kjergaard, who works on the square, told Reuters Frederiksen was able to walk away and had no outward signs of harm after the assault.

She was then escorted from the scene by officers from Denmark's national security and intelligence service, called PET.

"I saw the Prime Minister sitting with a friend at this table and I think was one minute, two minutes afterwards, four PET guys showed up, talked about an arrest has been made."

Neither the police nor the prime minister's office said anything about the man's motive or whether he had carried a weapon.

The assault came two days before Danes head to the polls in the European Union election.

::Handlova, Slovakia

A month ago, three German politicians suffered assaults ahead of European Parliament and district council elections and more attacks followed earlier this week.

Several EU leaders condemned the incident, which happened just three weeks after Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was seriously injured in an assassination attempt.