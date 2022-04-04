Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Arrest made in weekend California shooting that left six dead, 12 wounded -police

04/04/2022 | 03:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shooting near the Golden 1 Center arena in Sacramento

(Reuters) -The Sacramento Police Department said on Monday that a suspect was arrested in a weekend shooting that left six people dead and 12 wounded a few blocks from the state capitol.

The department said in a statement that it took Dandre Martin, 26, into custody in connection with the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. He was booked and being held on assault and illegal firearm possession charges.

Gunfire erupted as bars began to close and patrons poured onto the streets near the Golden 1 Center arena, home to the NBA's Sacramento Kings.

The coroner said in a statement on Monday that it had identified the deceased as Johntaya Alexander, 21, Melinda Davis, 57, Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21, Sergio Harris, 38, Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32, and Devazia Turner, 29.

Police on Sunday said the 12 who were hurt had "varying degrees of injuries."

Police recovered at least one handgun while it conducted searches at three residences in the area for the suspect and evidence. Investigators also recovered over 100 shell casings at the scene, the department said.

The area of the shooting has recently been revitalized as an entertainment center. Over the past week, pandemic masks had started coming off and bars and restaurants began filling with people long isolated by COVID-19.

(Reporting by Brendan O'BrienEditing by Chris Reese and Bill Berkrot)

By Brendan O'Brien


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57pBiden touts importance of U.S. trucking
RE
03:55pU.S. supporting prosecutors collecting evidence on Ukraine atrocities -spokesperson
RE
03:53pU.S. supporting prosecutors collecting evidence on Ukraine atrocities -spokesperson
RE
03:50pHasbro adds two directors, plans to keep Wizards unit
RE
03:49pU.S. OKs potential sale of aircraft, equipment to Bulgaria -Pentagon
RE
03:48p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.473% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.409% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.426% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45pMexico headline inflation seen at highest level of 2022 in March
RE
03:45pECB NEEDS TO KEEP REDUCING STIMULUS TO TEMPER INFLATION EXPECTATIONS : Knot
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices fall after truce in Middle East conflict, SPR news
2Stocks, dollar rise; European leaders urge further Moscow sanctions
3GPI S p A : Iberia is born
4BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder

HOT NEWS