Arrival : to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Global technology company Arrival today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

Name: Baird Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference

Dates: Tuesday, March 9 and Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Name: Cowen Mobility Disruption Conference

Date: Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12, 2021

Virtual Fireside Chat Date and Time: Friday, March 12 at 9:50 AM EST

Virtual Fireside Chat Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen83/arri/1955234

About Arrival

Arrival is reinventing the automotive industry with its entirely new approach to the design and assembly of electric vehicles. Low CapEx, rapidly scalable Microfactories combined with proprietary in-house developed components, materials and software, enable the production of best-in-class vehicles competitively priced to fossil fuel variants and with a substantially lower Total Cost of Ownership. This transformative approach provides cities globally with the solutions they need to create sustainable urban environments and exceptional experiences for their citizens. Arrival was founded in 2015 and has a global presence, with over 1,400 employees located across its UK and US headquarters and offices in Germany, Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company is deploying its first two Microfactories in South Carolina, US and Bicester, UK in 2021.

