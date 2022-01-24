Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Arrivalist Launches Updated Daily Travel Index

01/24/2022 | 08:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New and Improved Platform Includes Overnight Stays

Location data company Arrivalist has updated its popular Daily Travel Index (DTI), which is widely known as a leading indicator of travel activity. The updated DTI features three new improvements, including the addition of overnight stays data on the website, up to four years of trending travel data (2019-2022) available for free, and the ability to compare trending travel data – organized by destination – across all 50 states.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005022/en/

Daily Travel Index (DTI) now allows users to isolate only the overnight visitors to a state and provides the year-over-year change in overnight travel to the destination. Simply select “Overnights” in the Trip Type filter and the system will recalibrate the index for overnight visitors only. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Daily Travel Index (DTI) now allows users to isolate only the overnight visitors to a state and provides the year-over-year change in overnight travel to the destination. Simply select “Overnights” in the Trip Type filter and the system will recalibrate the index for overnight visitors only. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"This is a measure of true demand for overnight stays," said Arrivalist Founder and CEO Cree Lawson. "We've challenged ourselves to make it the fastest and most accurate trending data available to the industry.”

Industry trending data is usually grouped into buckets like overnight stays at hotels or overnight stays at vacation rentals. Since Arrivalist's data is based on location data, or the movement of computing devices (not booking or occupancy data), the company can measure all overnight stays, not just those in hotels or vacation rentals but also those staying with friends and relatives. Reporting real-time location data allows Arrivalist to provide overnight stay data at a faster pace than other sources.

The DTI comes from a panel of GPS devices which are observed taking road trips of 50 miles or more. Arrivalist measures trending data by all types of lodging (hotels, vacation rentals and even vacationers staying with friends and family) but decided to make the DTI feature representative of “true demand” or all overnight stays, regardless of type.

The improvements to Arrivalist’s free tool come just as another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic deals a blow to the U.S. travel industry.

“The first version of the DTI helped the industry keep the pulse of the recovery from the first round of COVID-19," said Lawson. "So many hotels asked us to add overnight stay trending data to the tool. We hope that releasing it now helps them plot a course back to normalcy and beyond."

Daily Travel Index Origins

Originally launched in April 2020 in the nadir of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Daily Travel Index was built as a free tool to help the travel industry track the pulse of travel's recovery. It has been picked up by many industry associations and the U.S. government and become the benchmark data set for U.S. road trip travel trends. The Daily Travel Index, and projections made from it, have been picked up by hundreds of media outlets since its inception.

How the Data is Calculated

Arrivalist’s methodology is based on a representative balanced panel of GPS signals representing road trips taken specifically in cars (excluding travel by air). A trip is measured as one where the user has travelled a minimum of 50 miles and spent a minimum of two hours at the destination. Commuter travel or other frequently repeated trips—i.e., cargo deliveries or other reoccurring activities—are excluded from the Daily Travel Index.

About Arrivalist

Arrivalist is the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry. The company uses multiple location data sets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 cities, 40 U.S. states, and four of the top 10 U.S. theme parks, use these insights to inform media strategy, operations, and destination development. Arrivalist is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco and Toronto.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
08:13aPlaymaker Hires Head of Monetization to Enhance Revenue Generating Capabilities Across Its Portfolio of Digital Sports Media Assets
BU
08:12aBrightSpire Capital, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Results and Conference Call Date
BU
08:12aAkoya Rings in 2022 with Huntington National Bank, M&T Bank, and Truist
BU
08:12aGenerational Equity Advises NaviLogic in its Sale to ESI Technologies
BU
08:12aENETI Inc. to Participate at Capital Link's Corporate Presentation Series
GL
08:12aENETI Inc. to Participate at Capital Link's Corporate Presentation Series
GL
08:12aNEW ESG TECHNICAL REVIEW HIGHLIGHTS UNIQUE EXAGRID TIERED BACKUP STORAGE COST SAVINGS BENEFITS FOR COMMVAULT ENVIRONMENTS WITH A 3 : 1 Increase in Data Deduplication
BU
08:11aU.S. Food and Drug Administration Expands Deployment of Waters Corporation Software to Support its Medical Products Testing Labs
BU
08:10aDIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:10aUiPath Partners with Coursera to Offer Automation Skills Courses to Millions of Learners Worldwide
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares shudder at potential Ukraine conflict
2Exclusive: Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to unveil 2030 EV plan this week
3Activist investor provides twist in Unilever soap opera
4Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks
5Nelson Peltz's Trian builds stake in Unilever - source

HOT NEWS