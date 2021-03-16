Arrivalist : Expands Client Services Team with Addition of Melissa Melhorn as Account Director

Arrivalist, the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry, has expanded its client services team with the hiring of Melissa Melhorn as account director.

“We’re celebrating our 10th year by doubling down on the industry-leading account management that has made us the largest location data player in travel,” said Founder & CEO of Arrivalist, Cree Lawson. “Melissa embodies the kind of passion for customer insights and client service that we treasure at Arrivalist. We’re excited to have her on board.”

Melhorn, previously at TripAdvisor, brings 13 years of experience working with destinations and non-profit attractions. Melissa’s extensive expertise in the travel industry, together with her passion for travel and working with DMO clients, will elevate the company’s ability to support its more than 150 travel and tourism clients.

The hiring of Melhorn marks the second big hire for Arrivalist in 2021, signaling a push to grow in support of their growing list of clients. The company recently announced the addition of Jeff Summerson as its first vice president of product.

Melhorn joins a seasoned team of account managers who each have, on average, 10 years of travel and tourism experience.

“With Melissa’s Arrival, we now have 125 cumulative years of tourism industry experience,” said Lawson. “That’s the kind of experience we want to bring our clients during these challenging times.”

About Arrivalist

Arrivalist is the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry. The company uses multiple location datasets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 cities, 40 U.S. states, and four of the top 10 U.S. theme parks use these insights to inform media strategy, operations, and destination development. Arrivalist is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco and Toronto.

