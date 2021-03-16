Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Arrivalist : Expands Client Services Team with Addition of Melissa Melhorn as Account Director

03/16/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arrivalist, the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry, has expanded its client services team with the hiring of Melissa Melhorn as account director.

“We’re celebrating our 10th year by doubling down on the industry-leading account management that has made us the largest location data player in travel,” said Founder & CEO of Arrivalist, Cree Lawson. “Melissa embodies the kind of passion for customer insights and client service that we treasure at Arrivalist. We’re excited to have her on board.”

Melhorn, previously at TripAdvisor, brings 13 years of experience working with destinations and non-profit attractions. Melissa’s extensive expertise in the travel industry, together with her passion for travel and working with DMO clients, will elevate the company’s ability to support its more than 150 travel and tourism clients.

The hiring of Melhorn marks the second big hire for Arrivalist in 2021, signaling a push to grow in support of their growing list of clients. The company recently announced the addition of Jeff Summerson as its first vice president of product.

Melhorn joins a seasoned team of account managers who each have, on average, 10 years of travel and tourism experience.

“With Melissa’s Arrival, we now have 125 cumulative years of tourism industry experience,” said Lawson. “That’s the kind of experience we want to bring our clients during these challenging times.”

About Arrivalist

Arrivalist is the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry. The company uses multiple location datasets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 cities, 40 U.S. states, and four of the top 10 U.S. theme parks use these insights to inform media strategy, operations, and destination development. Arrivalist is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco and Toronto.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:17aDr. Chloe Carmichael Proves the Power of Harnessing Anxiety for Success in “Nervous Energy”
GL
11:16aMACARTHUR MINERALS  : LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE, Macarthur completes AEM Survey of Palaeovalleys to identify groundwater targets
AQ
11:16aJAGUAR MINING  : Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
AQ
11:16aNORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS  : - US Army Corps of Engineers claim that economic costs of Pebble Project outweigh project benefits contradicts the administrative record
AQ
11:16aRED RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED  : - Thalanga Gold Drilling Program Underway
AQ
11:16aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ  : introduces Planet Positive, an all-encompassing approach to sustainability
AQ
11:16aALLIANCE RESOURCES  : Weednanna December RC Drilling Results
AQ
11:16aMARCH 16, 2021 : Dividend and Income Fund Releases Updated Top Ten Security Holdings and Leverage Analysis
PU
11:16aRED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A  : The BIODIBAL platform launches its mobile application for research and popular science
PU
11:16aDGAP-AFR  : Landesbank Saar: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
2SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
3CHINA ASKS ALIBABA TO DISPOSE OF MEDIA ASSETS: WSJ
4Tesla's Musk has new title, 'Technoking', unveils NFT-themed song
5Cannabis entrepreneurs, celebrity investors light up as legalization blooms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ