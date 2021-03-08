Log in
Arrivalist : Provides Independent Measurement for Samsung Ads Smart TV Travel and Tourism Advertising Campaigns

03/08/2021 | 12:58pm EST
Arrivalist announced today that it has partnered with Samsung Ads, the advertising arm of Samsung Electronics and global leader in advanced TV, to provide its travel vertical advertising clients with independent, incremental measurement of advanced TV.

“As a leader in advanced and connected TV it’s critical that we help our clients understand how their video spend correlates to sales. This first-of-its kind partnership for travel with Arrivalist enables us to do just that. We are looking forward to providing powerful insights for Samsung Ads travel and tourism clients, and will ultimately enable them to utilize CTV and OTT more effectively,” said Michael Scott, Head of Sales – Brand, North America.

Samsung Ads joins a growing list of media companies such as Clear Channel, Sojern and Trip Advisor who have tapped the leading location intelligence platform as a means of validating and optimizing their marketing programs.

“Samsung Ad’s device footprint is creating new opportunities to reach customers through Smart TV, OTT and their new DSP,” said Arrivalist Founder & CEO Cree Lawson. “We’re excited to independently measure the real-world impact these new programs are having on visitation to its advertiser’s locations.”

“The keyword for us is incremental visitation from media exposures,” said Lawson. “Samsung Ads has embraced and enabled that measurement and we’re looking forward to adding them to our incremental measurement of digital, mobile, search and Out of Home marketing measurement services.”

Arrivalist Methodology

Arrivalist analyzes multiple location signals in a privacy-compliant manner to create mission critical business intelligence for marketers who promote destinations. The company combines aggregated movement data from a balanced panel of 120 million smartphones with other datasets to yield calibrated data – insights that remove the biases inherent in smartphone location data and result in population-balanced insights which are representative of all travelers.

About Samsung

Samsung Ads is an advertising ecosystem spanning hundreds of millions of devices across smart TV, mobile, and desktop. Our brand-safe inventory, fueled by exclusive Samsung data and insights, provides advertisers with unmatched power to engage consumers across the Samsung household as they discover new content, new products, and new experiences. With Samsung Ads, advertisers can achieve reach, scale and precision in every connected moment.

About Arrivalist

Arrivalist is the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry. The company uses multiple location datasets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 cities, 40 U.S. states, and four of the top 10 U.S. theme parks use these insights to inform media strategy, operations, and destination development. Arrivalist is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco and Toronto.


© Business Wire 2021
