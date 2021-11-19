ArsenalBio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ArsenalBio, a privately held programmable cell therapy company focused on building advanced CAR T therapies for solid tumors, today announced that Company leadership will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Format: On-Demand Presentation

Date: November 29 – December 2, 2021

The webcast of the pre-recorded company presentation will be made available on-demand starting on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Webcast: Link

Evercore ISI’s 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference

Format: Live Presentation

Date: December 2, 2021

Time: 8:25 a.m. ET

About ArsenalBio

ArsenalBio is a privately held, programmable cell therapy company focused on the realization of solid tumor cell therapy to defeat cancer. Our discovery engine comprises precise CRISPR-enabled genome editing, integrated circuits incorporating logic gates for improved tumor targeting, and therapeutic enhancements enabling multiple pharmaceutical functions. With our programmable and computationally driven approach, we aim for enhanced and broader efficacy, increased patient safety, reduced provider costs and expanded market access. Our team is engineering living medicines to attack cancer’s inherent multi-faceted nature and bring dramatic improvements to the lives of patients. To learn more, visit www.arsenalbio.com and follow us on Twitter @ArsenalBio, LinkedIn and Facebook.

