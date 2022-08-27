Log in
Artemis mission to put first 'footprints on moon dust' since 1972

08/27/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
STORY: A half century after the end of NASA's Apollo era, the U.S. space agency's long-anticipated bid to return astronauts to the moon's surface remains at least three years away, with much of the necessary hardware still on the drawing board.

But the debut launch of its next-generation megarocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion crew capsule it is designed to carry will set it back on course for the moon and then onwards to Mars, Love told Reuters Friday.

The SLS-Orion spacecraft is due for blastoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, sending the uncrewed capsule around the Moon and back to Earth on a six-week test flight called Artemis I.

The journey is intended to put the SLS vehicle, considered the world's most complex and powerful rocketship, through a rigorous stress test of its systems during an actual flight before it is deemed ready to carry astronauts.

The NASA team preparing for the historic launch said on Saturday (August 27) they are prepared and focused.

"We will learn a great deal from the Artemis-1 test flight and through this experience we will change and modify anything necessary to prepare ourselves for crewed flight on the very next mission," said mission manager Mike Sarafin.


