Arthritis National Research Foundation 2022-23 Grant Application Opens

Early career investigators encouraged to apply for funding

The Arthritis National Research Foundation’s (ANRF) 2022-23 grant application is now open for submissions from early-career investigators focusing research on arthritis and other autoimmune diseases including Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis. In 2022-23, specific funding will be provided for Psoriatic Arthritis. Applications will be accepted through January 17th, 2022.

Grants are awarded up to $100,000, with 10-20 projects typically funded each year. In 2021-22, 10 first-year grant recipients received funding and eight investigators were selected to continue their research with second-year ANRF funding. A similar number of grants and mix of first and second year funding is expected to be awarded in the 2022-23 grant cycle. Complete requirements, policies and the application portal can be accessed at https://curearthritis.org/grants/.

“An ANRF grant is a significant achievement early in an investigator’s career,” said Emily Boyd Stormoen, ANRF’s CEO. “It provides funding at a time when their research is in its infancy—often when it’s just an idea. With these resources, of funding and time, it’s a bridge to establishing long-term research, with long-term impact and it’s often foundational in a tenured career.”

After the window to apply is closed, ANRF’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), comprised of world-renowned physicians and Ph.D. scientists, is responsible for studying and selecting the most promising research. Once reviewed and scored in an SAB meeting, top scored projects are moved forward to the ANRF Board of Directors for approval. Typically, selected investigators are notified by April 30th.

There are 58.5 million adults living with doctor-diagnosed arthritis in the U.S. — that is 1 in 4 adults, up from 54 million in 2014. About 43.5% of the 58.5 million have limitations in their daily activities based on the impact of arthritis. In addition, there are more than 300,000 juveniles impacted by the disease.

About Arthritis National Research Foundation

Since 1970, the Arthritis National Research Foundation (ANRF) has funded arthritis research to understand the causes, prevention and development of new treatments for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, juvenile arthritis and other autoimmune diseases. Since then, more than $20M in grant funding has been awarded to more than 250 researchers providing initial research funding to scientists who have new ideas to cure arthritis and related autoimmune diseases. Visit curearthritis.org for more information.

