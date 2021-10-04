Articulate Appoints Lucy Suros as Chief Executive Officer

Founder Adam Schwartz takes on role of Executive Chairman

Suros has been with company for a decade, most recently as president

Articulate Global, LLC, a market-leading SaaS provider of creator platforms for online workplace training, today announced the appointment of Lucy Suros as chief executive officer, effective immediately. Suros previously served as the president of Articulate, having joined the company’s management team more than a decade ago in 2011. Articulate founder and former CEO Adam Schwartz is taking on the role of executive chairman and will continue to drive the company’s product road map.

Articulate offers the most popular platforms in the world for creating online workplace training. Used by every Fortune 100 company and more than 112,000 organizations worldwide, Articulate’s delightful and intuitive products democratize training development, enabling companies to build online courses easily. With Articulate products, companies can rapidly transition their learning and development from instructor-led training to self-paced, online training ideal for the new world of work.

“Lucy’s vision for Articulate has been a driving force behind our incredible expansion over the past decade. As we have grown the business across all dimensions, Lucy has prioritized Articulate’s core values and culture, creating a human-centered organization that’s driven our high levels of customer satisfaction and employee engagement and productivity,” said Adam Schwartz, founder of Articulate. “I am so energized by the expanded impact Articulate will make with our customers, employees, and shareholders with Lucy at the helm.”

Since Suros joined Articulate, she has guided the company’s transformation from a perpetual software license business model to a SaaS recurring revenue model, established the company’s first marketing organization, and created a leading customer success function. Over the past decade, Articulate’s fully remote staff has grown from less than 50 employees to more than 330. In 2019, Suros developed the Human-Centered OrganizationTM framework to establish principles and practices that ensure a workplace where everyone feels empowered, valued, and able to bring their whole selves to work.

In July 2021, Articulate announced a $1.5 billion Series A funding round led by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, with participation from Blackstone Growth (BXG) and ICONIQ Growth. The round was the company’s first source of institutional capital since its founding in 2002 and marked one of the largest Series A rounds in history, bringing Articulate’s valuation to $3.75 billion.

“With more and more employees working from home, now more than ever, companies need creative and compelling ways to connect with their employees online,” said Suros. “When a company’s leadership team invests in high-quality online training, they are also investing in their employees’ success and career growth. We are grateful for our partnership with many of the most exciting companies of all sizes around the globe, and I’m honored to lead Articulate as we continue to empower organizations to succeed in this new world of work.”

Before joining Articulate, Suros consulted with companies like Apple, American Express, and PayPal. Suros has been a champion for diversity and inclusion throughout her career and writes about workplace culture, remote work, and social justice.

Articulate is a leading, fully remote software company that is redefining and transforming the way the world learns. More than 119 million learners in 161 countries have learned new skills, gained new insight, and received career-boosting training made possible with Articulate products.

More than 112,000 organizations worldwide, including all of the Fortune 100, have created millions of courses using Articulate’s course creation platforms. In February 2020, the company launched Rise.com, an all-in-one system that makes online training easy to create, enjoyable to take, and simple to manage. Articulate’s E-Learning Heroes Community has more than 1 million members and is the largest and fastest-growing community in the training industry.

For more information, visit www.articulate.com.

