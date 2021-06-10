Artificial intelligence startup DataRobot seeks to raise $500 mln-sources

June 10 (Reuters) - DataRobot is in advanced discussions to
raise fresh capital of about $500 million in a funding round
that could value the machine learning startup at more than $7
billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
The new funding would more than double the company's
valuation of $2.7 billion from a November fundraiser,
highlighting the robust investor appetite for fast-growing
enterprise software companies.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which has pushed people to work
remotely, has accelerated the use of data tools provided by
companies such as DataRobot.
Tiger Global, an existing investor in DataRobot, will
participate in the round, which is expected to be the last
private fundraiser before a stock market flotation of the
company, the sources added.
Datarobot and Tiger Global declined to comment.
Founded in 2012, DataRobot offers a subscription-based
machine learning platform to help companies use big data to
perform predictive analytics, a process that otherwise would
require manual effort.
It counts the likes of United Airlines and Deloitte among
its customers. The company said last year that its annual
recurring revenue was well over $100 million, after a pickup in
growth during the pandemic.
The Boston-based startup has also undergone a top-level
reshuffle in the past few months. Co-founder and longtime Chief
Executive Jeremy Achin left in March to focus on "making major
contributions to all matters of national security."
Since then, Dan Wright, who joined the company as president
in January 2020, has taken over as CEO. DataRobot also hired a
new chief financial officer, Damon Fletcher, from data
visualization software company Tableau as it prepares for a
public listing, the sources said.
Fletcher, Tableau's former finance chief, led the company
through its $15.7 billion sale to Salesforce in 2019.
DataRobot has raised over $740 million to date, according to
data platform PitchBook. Its backers include Altimeter Capital,
T. Rowe Price, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Silver
Lake Waterman, NEA and Sapphire Ventures.
(Reporting by Krystal Hu in New York and Anirban Sen in
Bangalore; editing by Jonathan Oatis)