Artist Introduces Children to Adverse Impact of Bullying in Colorful New Picture Book

09/28/2020 | 08:01am EDT

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author and artist Julian Van Dyke has published an educational and inclusive children’s book that explores the nuances of bullying and teaches young people about its negative impact on others.

Guided by colorful illustrations, “Does This Make You a Bully” employs whimsical rhymes to introduce kids to different types of bullying, both in-person and online, such as teasing, physically harming, gossiping about, or threatening others. Van Dyke’s book promotes empathy for those who are bullied and guides children to understand how bullying can emotionally damage others.

An excellent tool for teachers, parents, counselors, school administrators, guardians, and other adults who work with children, “Does This Make You a Bully” uses illustrations of animals to ensure children from all backgrounds can connect with the characters and simplifies difficult conversations about bullying so that kids can better grasp its long-term negative impact.

“I wrote this book because it is one of the main conversations that is contemporary in our schools today,” Van Dyke said. “The key messages I hope to give direction to through my work are have respect for one another, provide support to those in need through reading and storytelling, spend time exploring our history, and have fun! ‘Does This Make You a Bully’ is perfect for anyone who loves to read, color, write, and listen to stories.”

Ultimately, “Does This Make You a Bully” encourages kids to spread love to their friends, classmates, and family members so they can build lasting social connections and community instead of tearing others down.

“Does This Make You a Bully”
By Julian Van Dyke
ISBN: 978-1-7960-9989-8 (softcover); 978-1-7960-9988-1 (e-book)
Available through Xlibris, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon

About the author
Julian Van Dyke is an artist and children’s book author. Van Dyke was born in Benton Harbor, Mich., and he has been passionate about art since he was young. He further honed his artistic skills at Lansing Community College as an adult, and his murals are prominently featured throughout Michigan Avenue as well as in some school districts. Van Dyke also has work displayed at Cooley Law School, The Eyde Company, Clark and Hill Law Offices, and the School of Business and Engineering Building at Michigan State University. In addition to “Does This Make You a Bully,” Van Dyke is also the author of “Juneteenth, Celebrating Freedom,” “Mimi & Leo,” “So You Think You Can Color?,” “Things We Do at My School,” and “The Music We Call Jazz.” He currently resides in Lansing, Mich. To learn more, please visit www.vandykeart.com.

Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 1-888-795-4274 to receive a free publishing guide.

Danielle Grobmeier
LAVIDGE
480-648-7557
dgrobmeier@lavidge.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
