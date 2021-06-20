Arts & Crafts Prime Day Deals (2021): Early Art Supplies, Sewing Machine, Silhouette Cameo & Cricut Savings Revealed by The Consumer Post

Compare all the top early arts & crafts deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring sewing machine, art supply & Cricut & Silhouette Cameo cutting machine offers. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best arts & crafts deals:
-
Save up to 36% on a wide range of painting sets at Amazon - get the best deals on Esrich painting kits, Meeden acrylic painting sets, wood easels, brushes & more
-
Save up to 50% on drawing sets, drawing media, & sketchbooks at Amazon - check the latest deals on drawing kits, drawing pencils, blending stumps, sketch pads & more
-
Save up to 47% on a wide range of art supplies at Amazon - check the top deals on arts & crafts supplies, tables, organizers, paint sets, drawing kits, and more
Best sewing machine deals:
Best cutting machine deals:
-
Save 38% on Silhouette Cameo machines, materials, and bundles at Amazon - check live deals on Silhouette Cameo 4 cutting machines bundled with vinyl sheets, sketch pens, tool adapters, and more
-
Save up to $75 on Brother ScanNCut DIY machines at Amazon - Brother’s ScanNCut DX machines come with a built-in scanner, touchscreen display, Auto Blade technology, and more
-
Save up to 32% on electronic cutting machines at Amazon - find live prices on top-rated machines for crafting, scrapbooking, and more creative pursuits
Interested in more deals? Click here to compare the entire range of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and click here to shop all of Amazon’s deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
It’s typical nowadays to see arts & crafts lovers turning their passion into profit. Thus, most of those owning just a sewing machine for sewing DIY projects have upgraded their art supplies and tools. For instance, crafters now have a cutting machine at home. This nifty desktop machine can cut materials such as boards, vinyl, leather, and fabric. Two of the most powerful cutting machines in the market today, the Silhouette Cameo 4 and the Cricut Maker, are best for crafters who plan to earn from their arts & crafts projects.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate, The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210620005105/en/