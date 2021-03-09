Arturo : Partners with Urban Sky to Expand Collection of High-Precision Stratospheric Imagery

Agreement bolsters Arturo’s access to high-frequency aerial images in remote areas of the U.S.

Arturo, an AI-powered platform that derives property insights and predictive analytics from aerial and satellite imagery, signed a partnership agreement with Urban Sky to incorporate the company’s stratospheric photos into Arturo’s growing collection of property images. Through this partnership, Arturo can provide more accurate analysis to its insurance customers in the United States, especially in suburban and rural areas.

“For insurance companies, precise and high-frequency property data is critical to making smart decisions that can effectively mitigate risk,” said John-Isaac “jC” Clark, CEO of Arturo. “Our machine learning technology excels at identifying property conditions and characteristics and predicting issues, but our ability to provide the greatest value is dependent on access to high-quality, on-demand imagery. By adding Urban Sky to our network of image providers, we are once again heightening the level of accuracy and insights for our clients.”

Urban Sky’s Microballoon™ captures broad area, high-resolution imagery from up to 60,000 feet above sea level using technology that is far more cost-effective than traditional aerial photography. Thanks to its partnership with Urban Sky, Arturo will increase the frequency of its image collection, which will lead to better service for the insured in markets across North America.

“Arturo is the leading player in property imaging analytics, and we’re excited to have them as our first commercial partner,” said Urban Sky CEO Andrew Antonio. “The stratosphere provides a unique vantage point from which to collect high-resolution imaging at a low cost, made possible by our reusable Microballoon™. As we look toward the future, we see stratospheric imagery as the gold standard for property insurance and other sectors that rely on high-quality, frequent property images.”

Initially developed from more than three years of research by American Family Insurance, Arturo uses machine learning to translate satellite, stratospheric, aerial and ground imagery from multiple sources into data points that are then used to identify a wide range of property characteristics relevant to global insurance carriers, such as roof condition, tree coverage, structural materials, fire risk and other exterior attributes.

Insurance underwriters, actuaries, risk consultants, pricing professionals and claims experts rely on Arturo to streamline manual, paper-based, and in-person processes; more accurately quote, underwrite and price out policies; and free up staff time to process more claims in less time.

In the wake of catastrophic weather, such as hurricanes, floods or fires, insurers with access to on-demand aerial imagery from multiple sources will be able to better assess the damage caused by a specific event, issue disbursements faster and use human resources more strategically.

About Arturo

Arturo is a deep learning spin-out from American Family Insurance relentlessly committed to delivering highly accurate physical property characteristic data and predictive analysis for residential and commercial properties for use in the Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, Reinsurance, Lending, and Securities markets.

Leveraging the latest satellite, aerial, and ground-level imagery, as well as unique proprietary data sources, Arturo’s deep learning models provide differentiated property data unparalleled by any other provider - often in as little as 5 seconds. To learn more about Arturo, Inc., visit: www.arturo.ai or follow on Twitter @arturo_ai.

