Arvig to Invest $7 million to Expand Fiber, Gig Access in Perham Area

10/22/2021 | 10:01am EDT
PERHAM, Minn., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvig will invest more than $7 million to upgrade the fiber network that serves the city of Perham and surrounding rural areas. The build-out will broadly expand access to direct fiber-to-the-home connections, and make the network capable of speeds up to 10 Gigabits per second.

“Arvig is proud to be investing in a faster and more reliable network in the Perham area,” said David Arvig, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Arvig. “With network demands increasing rapidly, it’s more important than ever to provide these next generation speeds right here at home.”

In the city of Perham, the expansion will mean an additional 1,360 homes or businesses—and another 1,300 in rural areas—will have access to speeds of up to 1Gbps, either via fiber or cable modem.

Construction will begin in spring 2022 as weather and working conditions allow, and the project is slated to be completed in late 2022.

Some of the total $7.4 million project budget—about $4.8 million—includes federal funding awarded to Arvig from the FCC’s Alternative Connect America Cost Model (ACAM) program. Arvig’s directive for ACAM funding is to bring faster internet speeds to rural areas in the Arvig service region. The current project will move Arvig closer to that goal.

“I am looking forward to next spring when Arvig can start the process of upgrading internet service to our many loyal customers in Perham and providing service to those in the area who had previously been underserved,” Arvig said.

In addition to expanding the fiber network in the area, Arvig will also upgrade network equipment. Improving existing infrastructure ensures that the upgraded speeds can be reliably delivered to customers.

Customers will be notified about their service options as construction begins in the spring for their area.

About Arvig

Headquartered in Perham, Minnesota, Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides residential internet, television and telephone services. Arvig is proud to support the rural communities it calls home by providing funds to schools through its Internet School Partnership program, scholarships, and donations to projects that enhance our local communities. Visit arvig.com for additional information.

Media Contact:
Lisa Greene, Director, Marketing & Public Relations
Arvig | 150 Second Street SW
218.346.8294 | Lisa.Greene@arvig.com


