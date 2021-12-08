Log in
As 3G Cellular Service Sunsets, Applied Information Upgrades Thousands of IoT Connected Traffic Control Devices Across the U.S.

12/08/2021 | 09:17am EST
Free, seamless upgrades of AI devices to 4G LTE ensures critical functions are uninterrupted

Applied Information, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure technology, is upgrading more than 3,000 connected traffic control devices to 4G in advance of the planned shutdown of 3G service by the major cellular network operators in 2022. The announcement was made at the 2021 ITS America Annual Meeting in Charlotte, NC.

The Internet of Things (IoT) devices that monitor and control school zone safety beacons, traffic signals and certain types of connected vehicles were installed before the widespread availability of 4G coverage. Now that 4G is ubiquitous and 5G is being rolled out, the cellular providers are turning off 3G service.

As part of its guaranteed connection program Applied Information is providing state and local Departments of Transportation (DOT) with free upgrades to 4G LTE which include new modems and cellular service.

“The nature of connectivity is continuous evolution and improvement,” said Bryan Mulligan, President of Applied Information, Inc. “Our connected transportation technology solutions are designed to be future proof by anticipating the evolution in communications technology and make for a quick and seamless upgrade to 4G, 5G and even 6G.”

The 4G LTE modems come with the latest firmware and are installed on a plug and play module that takes about 15 minutes to upgrade in the field. Once the new modem is installed, the device reboots and resumes normal operations with no further intervention required.

All major U.S. cellular carriers are “sunsetting” support for 2G and 3G cellular networks by the end of 2022. Here are some general target dates for each network operator:

  • AT&T (3G HSPA+ network) — Feb. 22, 2022
  • Sprint (3G WCDMA network) — Mar. 31, 2022
  • T-Mobile (3G UMTS network) — July 1, 2022
  • Verizon (3G EVDO network) — Dec. 31, 2022

About Applied Information –

Applied Information® is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, connected vehicle, and intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions designed to save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment. Applied Information’s Glance® Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Key product areas are smart traffic signals, school zone flashing safety beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and freight priority and ITS systems. AI’s free TravelSafely smartphone app connects drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, and the transportation infrastructure for a safer mobility experience. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

Editors Please Note: Images are available here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/yn3ievtmaa1bi5r/AADAHA_q_tRGqQ4y2w7PvoMIa?dl=0


© Business Wire 2021
