As America Goes Solar, Forbes Honors Kayo Energy's Chief Executive Officer, Aaron Weymann, as part of “Forbes Next 1000”

Kayo Energy, an energy solutions company whose mission is to provide broad-based community access to clean and affordable solar energy, is excited to announce that Chief Executive Officer Aaron Weymann was recently honored in June of 2021 by Forbes, as part of the “Forbes Next 1000” list. The “Forbes Next 1000” list features “upstart entrepreneurs redefining the American dream,” as, “this year-round initiative showcases the ambitious sole proprietors, self-funded shops and pre-revenue startups in every region of the country…screened by top business minds and entrepreneurial superstars (Forbes, 2021: https://www.forbes.com/profile/aaron-weymann/?sh=53d51a8d266b).”

Aaron Weymann, Kayo Energy CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

In 2019, Aaron Weymann created Kayo Energy, a company that transitions customers into clean energy sources by vertically integrating the entire transition process through one company, from solar: enrollment, design, engineering, permitting, installation, and activation. Kayo Energy’s attention to detail and customer-centric approach have been catalysts to the company’s exponential growth, as everything Kayo Energy does is with a focus on long-term sustainability. The result is a reduction in energy costs for customers and a reduction in their carbon footprint, supporting the health of the world environment. Additionally, with each product Kayo Energy installs they make a charitable donation to the GivePower Foundation (whose mission is to provide access to clean and renewable energies to underserved communities around the globe: https://givepower.org/).

From 2019 to the beginning of 2021, Kayo Energy has: grown from 0 to 100+ employees, provided 14 million+ kilowatt hours of solar-derived electricity, and acquired ~$15 million in revenue. Aaron is proud of this recognition by Forbes, stating, “I feel an immense amount of gratitude towards the entire Kayo Energy team and customers who have made this all possible. We have accomplished so much in so little time. In the wake of the worst pandemic in decades, Kayo Energy was not only able to survive but thrive. The company experienced a growth rate of +2,000% from 2019-2020. I attribute our resiliency to the motivation we all receive in being engaged in such meaningful work. The social impact nature of providing people access to clean and affordable energy has been a source of enduring motivation.”

Kayo is currently headquartered in Tempe, Arizona with operations in multiple states within the U.S.A. For more information please visit: https://kayoenergy.com/.

