As American Patriotism Declines, Washington Examiner Counters with Restoring America

10/07/2021 | 02:24pm EDT
Washington, DC, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 12, Washington Examiner will launch a major new initiative under a website titled Restoring America, promoting patriotic American virtues and values to bring people together for a better future. 

The new journalism platform offers readers informative stories and editorials from Washington Examiner’s trusted journalists and expert contributors, addressing issues of the day, examining our challenges as a country, and exploring the ideals that bring our nation together. 

"America succeeded spectacularly and became the most admired nation on Earth because of its culture of freedom guaranteed by its founding idea that people have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. No matter where its people traced their roots, it was once their proudest boast that they were American,” said Washington Examiner Editor-in-Chief Hugo Gurdon. “America's founding ideas are under attack on many fronts. It is time to restore them where they have been eroded, and stand up for them where they continue to be under assault. That is the way to secure a future as splendid as America's past."

Restoring America, the platform for news, social connectedness and creativity, embraces six pillars: 

  • Patriotism and unity 
  • Faith, freedom, self-reliance    
  • Courage, strength, optimism 
  • Equality not elitism 
  • Community and family 
  • Fairness and justice 

“America is beautiful because it is a rich fabric woven of brilliant threads representing individuals not bound by oppression, but blessed with life, liberty and pursuit of happiness,” added Gurdon. Please visit Restoring America at www.washingtonexaminer.com/RestoringAmerica

Please contact MediaDC Director of Strategic Communications and Publicity Carly Hagan at chagan@mediadc.com or Zachary Hooper at zhooper@craftdc.com for further information. 


Zachary Hooper
Restoring America
202-531-2512
zhooper@craftdc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
