As Bank of Canada turns hawkish, investors retool for higher rates outlook

TORONTO, April 25 (Reuters) - Investors in Canada are
shunning interest-rate sensitive stocks, seeking inflation
protection and betting on a steeper yield curve as the Bank of
Canada leads global central banks in shifting to a more hawkish
stance.
Canada's central bank on Wednesday signaled it could hike
interest rates as soon as next year and cut the pace of bond
purchases, becoming one of the first major central banks to
reduce stimulus.
Investors say they have been adjusting portfolios for some
time to prepare for a higher rates outlook, but the BoC's move
has reinforced the focus on such an outcome.
"The fact that the Bank of Canada is now starting to take
the foot off the gas... it is the first sign of what's going to
happen and be the big story for the second half of the year,"
said Greg Taylor, a portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.
Taylor expects other central banks to follow the Bank of
Canada's lead, making it more difficult for stock markets to
rise later in 2021. Higher rates reduce the value of the future
cash flows equities produce.
AGF Investments portfolio manager Mike Archibald is
overweight technology shares and cyclicals, such as industrials
and consumer discretionary, while underweight defensive sectors,
including telecommunications, consumer staples and utilities.
"I am underweight (defensives) both on the expectation of
better growth in the next 6-12 months as well as higher yields
over time," Archibald said.
Rising bond yields crimp the appeal of the high dividends
defensive stocks tend to pay.
The Bank of Canada expects Canada's economy to grow 6.5% in
2021 and inflation to move over the coming months to the top of
its 1% to 3% target range.
With inflation expectations rising, buying commodities could
benefit a portfolio, said Michael White, a portfolio manager at
Picton Mahoney Asset Management.
"Things like industrial metals and energy... you get the
benefit of positive performance when economies are generally
growing but they are also sensitive to inflation," he said.
A more hawkish Bank of Canada has bolstered the Canadian
dollar, and James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen
Standard Investments in London is among investors who bought the
currency on Wednesday, when it touched a one-month high at
1.2455 per U.S. dollar, or 80.29 U.S. cents.
He has also been betting that Canada's long-term yields will
rise more than short-term yields, or that the curve will
steepen.
That trade remains appropriate "as reducing asset purchases
will happen a lot sooner and more easily than moving to
tightening via higher rates," Athey said.
The proposal in Monday's federal budget to raise the share
of long-term bond issuance to 42% from 15% before the crisis
could also lead to a steeper curve, said Earl Davis, head of
fixed income and money markets at BMO Global Asset Management.
While a punishing third wave of the coronavirus pandemic
creates a headwind for Canada's economy, it may not change the
big picture on the rate outlook.
"We believe this third wave and the renewed lockdowns are
disruptive events to the economy but not destructive," said
Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at Manulife
Investment Management.
