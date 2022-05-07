As Beijing COVID outbreak proves stubborn, mass tests become routine

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, May 8 (Reuters) - Millions of Beijing
residents queued up for another round of COVID-19 tests on
Sunday, in what is becoming a daily routine as the Chinese
capital races to contain a small but stubborn outbreak - and
avoid a Shanghai-type prolonged lockdown.
The commercial hub of Shanghai, which has conducted 63
million PCR tests and 126 million rapid antigen tests last week
on its 25 million people, will also continue daily screening in
coming days, city officials said.
Regular testing is set to become a feature of daily life in
many cities in China, as authorities hope that could help detect
and isolate infections early enough to avoid mass closures and
movement curbs.
Strict COVID restrictions in Beijing, Shanghai and dozens of
other major cities across China are taking a psychological toll
on its people, weighing on the world's second-largest economy
and disrupting global supply chains and international trade.
Beijing has closed gyms and entertainment venues, banned
dine-in services at restaurants and shut scores of bus routes
and almost 15% of its sprawling subway system. Even the
businesses that remained open were suffering.
Usual clients have stopped dropping by, not wanting to risk
any activity that could classify them as close contacts of COVID
patients, forcing them into quarantine.
“They’re afraid of getting abnormalities in their health
apps,” said a barber who asked to be identified only by his
surname Song, referring to the mobile monitoring software all
residents must use.
“North of us are malls and offices that have been sealed,
and their apps might mark them as close contacts if they came.”
Song said his salon will try to stay open as long as
possible, but he was not sure for how long. “This outbreak has
truly unsettled everyone."
JOB SUPPORT
Premier Li Keqiang in a teleconference with other top
officials pledged on Saturday to support "as many employers as
possible," especially among small and midsize firms, to keep
people in their jobs, state agency Xinhua reported.
China's jobless rate stood at 5.8% in March, the highest
since May 2020, while that in 31 major cities hit a record 6.0%.
April's full lockdown of Shanghai and stricter curbs elsewhere
have since further pummeled the job market.
Chinese authorities are unwavering in their commitment to
stamp out the coronavirus, rather than live with COVID like most
other countries, which are easing or ditching virus measures.
Last week the authorities threatened action against critics of
the zero-COVID policy.
In Shanghai, facing China's biggest ever outbreak, most
people had been confined to their housing compounds for more
than a month. Many complain of not being able to get food or to
access emergency healthcare or other basic services.
Parts of Shanghai have seen their risk levels officially
downgraded to the point where government rules would in theory
allow them to leave their residences.
But while some were allowed out for brief walks or grocery
trips, most were still stuck behind the locked gates of their
compounds, causing widespread frustration, even altercations.
Videos posted online last week showed dozens of workers at
Apple and Tesla supplier Quanta overwhelming hazmat-suited
security guards and vaulting over factory gates to escape being
trapped inside amid COVID rumors.
RELENTLESS TESTING
Beijing was desperate to avoid such drama, relentlessly
working to track and isolate infections.
On Sunday, residents lined up for another round of tests in
the Chaoyang, Fangshan and Fengtai districts and small parts of
others. In a large Chaoyang compound, two people moved around
with loud speakers blaring a repeated message reminding
residents to be tested.
Many residents, even if not subject to the mass tests, still
must show a recent negative result to get to work or enter
various venues.
Beijing's daily COVID cases are in the dozens, much lower
than Shanghai's at this point in its outbreak, when infections
were in the triple digits and rising.
Shanghai's cases fell for a ninth day, Sunday data showed,
but remained in the thousands.
Like other cities in China, Shanghai is building thousands
of permanent PCR testing stations. With most residents still
indoors, this seems to anticipate a gradual return to normal
life when people are back out on the streets.
But authorities have warned that remains far off.
Top Chinese leaders meeting last week said the nation would
fight any comment or action that distorted, doubted or
repudiated its COVID policy. Shanghai party and city officials
have also warned against complacency.
(Reporting by Reuters Beijing and Shanghai bureaus; Writing by
Marius Zaharia; Editing by William Mallard)