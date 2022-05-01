As Beijing tightens COVID curbs, hard-hit Shanghai sees signs of life

(Adds comment from resident from Beijing's Chaoyang district;
graphic on Beijing's caseload as of April 30)
* Beijing COVID outbreak enters 10th day
* Shanghai reports 2nd day of zero cases outside quarantine
areas
* Shanghai starts to loosen curbs for some areas
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, May 1 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing
tightened COVID restrictions on Sunday as it battled an
outbreak, while Shanghai let some of its 25 million residents
venture out for light and air after reporting a second day of
zero infections outside of quarantine areas.
Shanghai's outbreak, which began in March, has been China's
worst since the early months of the pandemic in 2020. Hundreds
of thousands have been infected and the city has forbidden
residents from leaving their homes, to great public anger.
The outbreak in China's most populous city and the risk of a
spread in Beijing are testing the government's zero-COVID
approach in a year when Xi Jinping is expected to secure an
unprecedented third term as president.
Beijing, with dozens of daily infections in an outbreak now
in its 10th day, has not locked down. More than 300 locally
transmitted cases have been logged since April 22.
But on Sunday the capital tightened social distancing rules
and launched a fresh round of mass testing in its most populous
and worst-hit district.
The city of 22 million has in the past week conducted mass
testing in most of its 16 districts, suspended all entertainment
venues and banned restaurant dining.
"The impact of all this on us is too great - 20,000 yuan
($3,000) in a day gone, just like that!" said Jia, a manager at
a normally popular burger restaurant in the east of Beijing.
"Our boss is stressing out about this too," Jia said, asking
to be identified only by his surname. "We have three branches in
Shanghai. They've all been shut and losing cash for a month. And
now this."
Beijing's sprawling Universal Studios theme park closed on
Sunday, while in the highly visited Badaling section of the
Great Wall, visitors were told to show proof of negative COVID
test results before entering.
Chaoyang district, accounting for the biggest share of
infections in Beijing's outbreak, launched an additional round
of mass testing, with public health workers knocking on doors to
remind residents to get tested.
"I do the PCR test everyday and I know I am not sick," said
a Chaoyang resident surnamed Ma, whose local health app on her
mobile phone had marked her profile as abnormal.
"I feel caged, like I am sick. These restrictions are too
excessive," said Ma, who works in finance.
ANGER IN SHANGHAI
Shanghai's citywide lockdown since early April has upended
the daily lives of its residents, sparking worries about food
and concern about being taken to crowded quarantine centers
should they catch the virus.
Extreme measures taken to seal up residential compounds,
including fencing up entrances of buildings, have prompted
outrage.
Some residents have turned to social media to vent their
frustration, some clanged pots and pans outside their windows,
and others clashed with public health workers.
The song "Do you hear the people sing?" from the musical Les
Miserables has become a popular protest anthem. On Saturday, an
online video of a Chinese orchestra playing the song, with the
musicians performing from their respective homes, went viral
with nearly 19,000 shares before it was blocked.
While much of the city remains in lockdown, Shanghai
officials, striking a confident tone, said on Sunday that curbs
on some areas would be eased after the city reined in COVID
transmission risks at the community level, excluding cases in
quarantine centers.
Six of its 16 districts attained zero-COVID status, meaning
three consecutive days with no new daily increases in
infections, senior city government official Gu Honghui told a
virtual news conference.
Public transport will be allowed to resume in five
districts, but residents must remain in their districts as they
visit supermarkets, pharmacies and hospitals, a health official
told the news conference.
Social media posts showed the streets of Fengxian, one of
the six districts, filled with pedestrians and choked with
scooters and bicycles. Reuters could not independently verify
the videos.
But despite the fall in transmissions, Shanghai will launch
a new round of citywide PCR and antigen tests from Sunday until
May 7.
Excluding imported cases arriving from outside the mainland,
China reported 8,256 new local cases for Saturday, down from
10,703 a day before. Beijing accounted for 59 of the infections,
while Shanghai saw 7,872 new cases and all of the nation's 38
fatalities.
($1 = 6.6080 yuan)
(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Jing Xu, Brenda Goh, Martin Quin
Pollard, Alessandro Diviggiano and Zhang Yan; Editing by William
Mallard and Tom Hogue)