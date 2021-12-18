As Britain's Omicron cases surge, London moves to help hospitals

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain reported a surge in cases
of the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday,
and London's mayor declared a "major incident" to help the
capital's hospitals following a sharp rise in COVID-19
admissions.
The total number of Omicron cases recorded across the
country hit almost 25,000 as of 1800 GMT on Friday, up by more
than 10,000 cases from 24 hours earlier, the UK Health Security
Agency (UKHSA) said in its latest data.
Seven people believed to have had the Omicron variant had
died as of Thursday, up from one death in the UKHSA's previous
data which ran up to Tuesday. Hospitalisations of people thought
to have the variant increased to 85 from 65.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" - which
allows for closer coordination between different public agencies
and possibly more central government support - as COVID-19
hospital admissions in the city rose by nearly 30% this week.
He said health worker absences had also increased.
"I've taken the decision, in consultation with our partners,
to declare a major incident today," Khan said during a visit to
Stamford Bridge, the home of Chelsea Football Club which is
being used as a mass vaccination centre.
"This is a statement of how serious things are," he said.
Khan, from the opposition Labour Party, also declared a
major incident in January, when rising COVID-19 cases threatened
to overwhelm hospitals.
is estimated to account for more than 80% of new COVID-19 cases
in London, officials said on Friday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to chair an emergency
committee meeting over the weekend with the devolved
administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which
have their own powers over public health.
The BBC said the leaked minutes of a meeting of the
government's health advisers showed modelling suggested hospital
admissions could more than triple to at least 3,000 a day in
England in early 2022 without new restrictions.
A report in The Times newspaper said officials were
preparing draft rules that, if introduced, would ban indoor
mixing in England except for work for two weeks after Christmas
when pubs and restaurants would be limited to outdoor table
service.
People would be able to meet in groups of up to six
outdoors, the newspaper said.
But ministers were yet to formally consider the plans, The
Times said.
Johnson said on Friday "we are not closing things down".
A government spokesperson, asked about The Times report,
said the government would continue to "look closely at all the
emerging data and we'll keep our measures under review as we
learn more about this variant".
The total number of all new COVID-19 cases reported in
official data edged down to 90,418 from a record high of more
than 93,000 on Friday, but that was still the country's
second-highest daily toll. Figures typically dip at the weekend.
Cases were up 44.4% over the seven days to Dec. 18 compared
with the previous week.
