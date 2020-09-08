As Companies Extend Work From Home Policies, Humanscale Offers New WFH Products, including Introduction of the Cost-Effective World One Chair

Task Chair Joins Humanscale’s Range of Ergonomic Tools to Work in Comfort & Style

As companies like Google and Amazon announce extended work from home policies due to the ongoing pandemic, millions of professionals are re-evaluating their home workspaces. Humanscale, the leading designer of high-performance ergonomic office tools, understands the value of a healthy, functional workstation. Recognizing that one size does not fit all, Humanscale is proud to offer customers a wide range of ergonomic products, giving professionals options that can transform their work environments and support them through evolving times.

NEW World One Chair

Unparalleled Ergonomic Support in a Cost-Effective Design

The brand’s newest introduction, World One, is a 'work-from-home exclusive' available online for individual purchase. It offers customers a cost-effective task chair that delivers a user-friendly sitting experience with unmatched ergonomic support. Inspired by Humanscale’s Diffrient World chair, World One provides the same innovative tri-panel mesh backrest and weight sensitive recline for custom comfort throughout the workday. Exceptional for its performance and price point, World One was built with longevity in mind, to look as good in ten years as it does today.

All the WFH Essentials

Ergonomic Tools & Furnishings To Support Remote Teams

A growing number of companies are offering stipends to their employees to improve the work from home experience after a potentially abrupt transition this spring. Humanscale helps professionals identify the tools they need to do their best work away from the office with its Work From Home Guide. Offerings include:

About Humanscale

Humanscale is the leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance ergonomic products that improve the health and comfort of work life. Through leveraging new technology in functional yet minimal designs, Humanscale transforms traditional offices into active, intelligent workspaces. Committed to making a net positive impact on the earth as well as our customers, Humanscale offers award-winning products designed with a focus on function, simplicity and longevity. Click here for more information on Humanscale.

