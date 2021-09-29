Log in
As Demand for Home Health Care Continues to Surge Across the Nation, Elara Caring Expands to Saginaw, Michigan

09/29/2021 | 08:09am EDT
National Home Care Provider Brings Skilled Home Health Services to New Market

Elara Caring announced today it is expanding its skilled home health services -- including nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and more -- with the opening of a new location in Saginaw, Mich. As demand for home health care continues to grow, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, this service expansion will bring skilled home health services to the area.

Elara Caring’s new location, at 4215 Fashion Square Boulevard, will open on Oct. 1. The location will bring a team of skilled home health employees that has capacity to serve hundreds of patients from the local community. The opening will be celebrated today with a ribbon-cutting event with the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce.

“We see an exceptional need for home care services here in Saginaw, with a number of contributors including an aging population, increasing chronic illnesses and COVID-19,” said Ananth Mohan, Elara Caring Chief Operating Officer. “This expansion is a natural progression for Elara Caring and we look forward to being able to serve this community.”

About Elara Caring

Elara Caring is one of the nation’s largest providers of home-based care, with a footprint in the Northeast, Midwest and South. We care where you are. Elara Caring provides the highest-quality, comprehensive care continuum of personal care, skilled home health, hospice care and behavioral health. The company’s 30,000 team members serve approximately 60,000 patients and their families daily, in more than 200 locations across 16 states, while focusing on providing patients with the “right care, at the right time, in the right place.”


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS