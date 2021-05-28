As Drug Overdose Deaths Reach an All-Time High, Spero Health Brings Immediate Relief to Norton, VA with Opening of a New Clinic

In 2020, nearly 2,300 people died from drugs in Virginia, according to a new report from the Virginia Department of Health. Responding to the growing demand for local, affordable, and comprehensive addiction treatment services, Spero Health, a national leader in providing care for individuals struggling with substance use disorders, announced it has opened a new clinic in Norton, VA which is the 3rd Spero Health clinic in the state. Located at 338 Coeburn Avenue SW, Suite 336, it opened on Friday, May 28th, offering a combination of in-person and telehealth visits. Spero Health has a growing network of over 50 clinics throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Indiana, providing care for more than 9,000 patients. To ensure cost is not a barrier for those seeking treatment, Spero Health accepts Virginia Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans. Individuals who need addiction treatment services are encouraged to walk-in for help or call: 276-325-7608 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

The latest data from the Virginia Department of Health shows a 41% increase in drug overdose deaths in 2020- confirming the largest number of overdose deaths recorded in a single year. Steve Priest, CEO of Spero Health, said, “Wise County has been hit extremely hard over the years by the drug epidemic and the recent numbers highlight the impact the pandemic has had on an already out of control epidemic. People in our communities are struggling with job loss, lack of social supports and psychological issues all of which made an already life-threatening situation even worse. Every day we hear stories from those in short- and long-term recovery who have relapsed because of increased stress in their lives. One of the biggest culprits to the spike in drug related fatality is fentanyl, a deadly opioid that is extremely potent. In Virginia, fentanyl accounted for about 72% of all overdose deaths last year. It’s extremely dangerous and often gets mixed in with other drugs and users unknowingly ingest it. In Norton we want to bring immediate relief to families, friends, and neighbors who are struggling with this disease by offering access to high quality care.”

Spero Health utilizes an innovative evidence-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof. Going into more details about the services patients can expect to receive at Spero Health, David Hayden, Senior VP of Clinical Services, said, “The disruption in daily life has hit those with substance use disorder particularly hard, and we want everyone to know that recovery is possible. Spero Health’s goal is to engage patients where they are in their journey and personalize the program to meet their specific needs so they can stabilize allowing for interventions to support sustained recovery efforts. Patients will have weekly access to a physician or nurse practitioner, counseling and recovery support services that help link them back to the community to address other issues such as housing, food insecurity, employment and much more. We want to make it as easy as possible for patients to get the help they need that’s both affordable and close to home.”

About Spero Health

Spero Health, Inc., is an integrated healthcare services organization specializing in local and affordable outpatient care for individuals suffering from substance use disorders with a mission to “Save Lives, Instill Hope, and Restore Relationships.” Spero Health utilizes an innovative evidence-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof to treat the whole patient. This integrated care model combines physician services (including medication-assisted treatment), behavioral health counseling, recovery support services, medication management and patient and family education. Its community-based approach to treatment allows patients to continue working and caring for their families as they overcome addiction.

Based in Nashville, Tenn. and privately held by Heritage Group, Health Velocity Capital, South Central, Inc. and Frist Cressey Ventures, Spero Health operates over 50 outpatient clinics located throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia and Tennessee. Providing care for more than 9,000 patients, Spero Health is one of the largest office-based opioid treatment providers in the country and is in-network with Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans.

For more information about Spero Health, please visit www.sperohealth.com.

