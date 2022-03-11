Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

As EV demand rises, Biden officials warm to new mines

03/11/2022 | 11:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Wheel loaders fill trucks with ore at the MP Materials rare earth mine in Mountain Pass

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. regulators are warming to approving new domestic sources of electric vehicle battery metals, as Washington bids to avoid a reliance on strategic minerals imports similar to that on crude oil.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and other officials speaking at this week's CERAWeek energy conference in Houston said the need to domestically produce more metals is rising as EVs go mainstream, but that new mines must not harm the environment.

Granholm told conference attendees she would work to streamline permitting for new sources of EV minerals, eliciting loud applause.

"It takes forever to get a new permit. How crazy is that?" said Granholm.

Granholm's department has already received applications for $2 billion in loans to fund U.S. strategic minerals projects from Lithium Americas Corp, ioneer, Piedmont Lithium Inc and others.

The department is also proactively contacting junior miners to discuss potential loans.

"The goal here is to make sure that people know that it's not a lack of capital that's holding back the development of these assets in the United States," said Jigar Shah, head of the Energy Department's Loan Programs Office. "

While the loan office is reviewing loan applications from some lithium projects that have faced opposition, funds will not be distributed to proposed mines that have not passed full regulatory review.

"We know that there will be some domestic mining," U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Michael Regan said on the sidelines of the conference. "But it can't take place in the ways that it has in the past, which skirted some of the environmental laws and disproportionately impact communities of color and tribal communities."

To be sure, President Joe Biden's administration is not moving carte blanche to approve all mines. Last month, for instance, it effectively killed Antofagasta Plc's Twin Metals copper project in Minnesota due to concerns the mine would harm an important watershed.

But mining executives said comments from Regan, Granholm and others show the White House is beginning to view mining with a more-nuanced lens and understand its role in a clean energy transition.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Ernest Scheyder


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 0.87% 1580 Delayed Quote.17.15%
GOLD -0.67% 1982.412 Delayed Quote.8.77%
IONEER LTD -1.92% 0.51 Delayed Quote.-35.00%
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP. -4.91% 34.7 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.23% 111.68 Delayed Quote.44.43%
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC. 3.24% 0.955 Delayed Quote.29.93%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.89% 578.9212 Delayed Quote.37.74%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.67% 1159.0014 Delayed Quote.8.84%
SILVER 0.06% 25.89 Delayed Quote.10.08%
WTI 1.14% 108.76 Delayed Quote.46.86%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:36aU.N. political chief says need for negotiations to stop war in Ukraine 'could not be more urgent'
RE
11:35aProtesters at energy conference find support for their cause - Ukraine
RE
11:29aDollar edges up after Putin's comment about progress in Ukraine talks
RE
11:26aRussian strikes in west Ukraine aimed at halting use of airfields-US official
RE
11:25aIndia says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan
RE
11:23aDiscovery shareholders approve WarnerMedia acquisition
RE
11:22aAs EV demand rises, Biden officials warm to new mines
RE
11:22aRussian strikes in west Ukraine aimed at halting use of airfields-US official
RE
11:21aS.Africa's rand firms on hints of positive talks between Russia, Ukraine
RE
11:20aTexas top court deals blow to clinics seeking to block abortion law
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2S&P 500 struggles for direction as Meta Platforms, Ukraine crisis weigh
3China's Tech Giants Dive on Concerns Over Consumption Slowdown, U.S. Re..
4Global shares fall on inflation, central bank moves
5Stocks mixed after Putin sees 'positive shifts' in Ukraine talks

HOT NEWS