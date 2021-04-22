Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

As Europe Prepares for New Regulations, RAPS Euro Convergence Gathers Regulatory Pros Online for Updates, Discussion, and Debate, 10–12 May

04/22/2021 | 01:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rockville, MD, USA, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) will hold its annual RAPS Euro Convergence, a three-day conference devoted to European healthcare product regulations and regulatory issues, 10–12 May. This year’s program will feature more than 130 expert speakers and more than 40 educational sessions taking place all online. Attendees will hear from speakers representing the European Commission (EC), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), national health authorities, notified bodies, and the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.

“This is a critical time for everyone working with European regulations,” said Sabina Hoekstra-van den Bosch, PharmD, FRAPS, regulatory strategy principal at TÜV SÜD, who is also a member of RAPS’ board of directors and one of three conference committee co-chairs. “Health authorities, regulated industry, and notified bodies all must work together to implement new regulations, so it is key to have all three groups represented.”

After a yearlong delay due to the global pandemic, the EU Medical Devices Regulation (EU MDR) is set to go into effect next month. The In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR), another extensive regulatory overhaul, will take effect next year. And Brexit, the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, became official this year.

“Europe’s regulatory environment for medicines, medical devices, in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) and other healthcare products, was already undergoing major changes even before the COVID-19 emergency,” said conference committee co-chair, Gert Bos, FRAPS, PhD, CSO, executive director, and partner with Qserve Group in the Netherlands. Bos is also RAPS president. “Those changes are still happening.”

“With such sweeping regulatory changes and much uncertainty still remaining, RAPS Euro Convergence provides an important opportunity for the European regulatory community to exchange information, ideas and best practices,” said Eric Klasen, life sciences expert in regulatory and QA solutions, Waypoint LS, and the third committee co-chair.

Of the 40+ education sessions, 22 will cover medical devices, 11 will be devoted to IVDs, and 12 will pertain to pharmaceutical regulations. See the full interactive agenda.

The event will begin with a Plenary Opening Debate, covering developments in EU legislation with respect to the medical device, IVD, and pharmaceutical sectors, and featuring expert panelists from the EC, EMA, the Danish Medicines Agency, the Dutch Health and Youth Care Inspectorate, notified bodies, BSI and TÜV SÜD, and others.

Other highly anticipated sessions include:

Medical devices

IVDs

Pharmaceuticals

In addition, four preconference workshops will be held Friday, 7 May, covering postmarket reporting, clinical studies in PCMF, risk management, and software as a medical device.

Reporters, bloggers and other members of the media who wish to cover all or part of RAPS Euro Convergence should contact Zachary Brousseau, senior manager, communications, RAPS, at zbrousseau@raps.org.

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

###

Attachments 


Zachary Brousseau
Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS)
301 770 2920, ext. 245
zbrousseau@raps.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:14pCGX ENERGY  : Announces Agreement for use of the Maersk Discoverer Semi- Submersible Drilling Rig for the Kawa-1 Well on the Corentyne Block Offshore Guyana
PU
02:14pOCULUS VISIONTECH INC.  : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:13pDENTALPOST  : and igniteDDS Join Forces to Offer Educational & Career Resources to Dental Professionals
BU
02:12pKEYRUS S A  : 2020 Annual Results
PU
02:11pTHERAPEUTIC INTERNATIONAL  : 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations.
AQ
02:11pSAFEHOLD  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:10pMoncler's Q1 sales boosted by growth in Asia and North America
RE
02:10pWall St hit by capital tax increase report; dollar ticks up
RE
02:09pOil eases as Libya output decline offsets risks to Asian demand
RE
02:09pNORTHLAND POWER INC.  : Completes $990 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : Coffee lovers and home bakers drive strongest Nestle quarter in a decade
2VAXART, INC. : POLL: Oral Covid-19 Vaccine Pill Offers a Way to Overcome Vaccine Resistance of Millions of Ame..
3Job data is much better than expected
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Credit Suisse to boost capital ahead of further Archegos hit
5NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED : NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Investor Presentation - April 2021 Upda..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ