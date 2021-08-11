Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

As Global Heat Wave Buckles Traditional Roads, NVI Advanced Materials Group's Polymer-Based Asphalt Additives Reduce High-Temperature Failures

08/11/2021 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Village Initiative’s Advanced Materials Group (“AMG”) has developed a highly engineered polymer asphalt additive that significantly reduces rutting and cracking.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005475/en/

The rigorous Hamburg Test shows NewRoad™ reduces rutting and cracking, and improves strength and performance when compared to standard asphalt. (Photo: Business Wire)

The rigorous Hamburg Test shows NewRoad™ reduces rutting and cracking, and improves strength and performance when compared to standard asphalt. (Photo: Business Wire)

“NewRoad™ can reduce cracking by 20% and rutting by 50%,” says AMG President Mark Beeman. “These are important in preventing climate change-induced road damage.”

Industry standard Hamburg torture tests showed the durability of NewRoad™ over five years of testing in DOT, county and city roads as well as commercial projects.

Often, car dealerships and other businesses with heavy truck traffic find that conventional asphalt mixes develop cracking and deep rutting. NewRoad™ minimizes that damage and adding more of the product to the mix improves strength and performance even more.

In fact, Beeman says, NewRoad™ can increase tensile wet strength (TSR) by as much as 65%. Stronger mixes mean customers can use less asphalt, decreasing pavement thickness by as much as 35%. That can save money.

The innovative product is a lower-cost, better-performing alternative to fiber, or antistrip. And binder grade bumping lowers binder costs. Patent-pending NewRoad™ is engineered using recycled post-consumer and post-industrial plastic that makes each project “green” and lowers CO2 in the atmosphere.

The strength of the proprietary mixes also brings convenience. The product is easy to add at the plant. “NewRoad™ surfaces look great and last longer while reducing the carbon footprint of both asphalt and plastic use,” Beeman notes.

For more about NewRoad™ visit www.nviamg.com or email info@nviamg.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:22aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Delta variant spreads, Southwest no longer sees profit in Q3
AQ
11:22aITRONICS INC : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
11:22aBITPAY : Updates Wallet App with Google Pay
BU
11:22aCONCENTRIC : Closes Acquisition of STANGCO Industrial Equipment Inc.
BU
11:21aMouser Electronics Explores Sensors in Fourth Installment of 2021 Empowering Innovation Together Series
BU
11:20aPEOPLES FINANCIAL CORP /MS/ : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:20aSego Resources Intersects 94.20 m of 0.86 g/t Au to Expand the East and West of the Southern Gold Zone at Miner Mountain Project & Positive Bench Scale Metallurgical Test Recovers 95.8% of Gold by Gravity/Leaching
NE
11:19aH1 2021 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT : solid demand across all markets led to strong organic growth and historical high earnings
AQ
11:18aFRESHLOCAL : Appoints Key Advisory Board Member to Support its eGrocery Market Penetration
AQ
11:18aAs Global Heat Wave Buckles Traditional Roads, NVI Advanced Materials Group's Polymer-Based Asphalt Additives Reduce High-Temperature Failures
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1How Sweden became the Silicon Valley of Europe
2Analysis-Investors look under the radar for winners from U.S. infrastructure bill
3Crypto platform Poly Network rocked by estimated $600 million hack
4The Fed’s transitionary Inflation scenario gets a boost
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Callaway, Flutter, Qualys, Synaptics, Virgin Galactic...

HOT NEWS