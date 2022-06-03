Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

As Malaysia's forests disappear, photographer steps up to save orchids

06/03/2022 | 03:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Malaysian photographer rescues thousands of forest plants from logging

HULU TERENGGANU, Malaysia (Reuters) - Alarmed by Malaysia's loss of plant species to deforestation, photographer Suzairi Zakaria decided he needed to take direct action to conserve them in his home state of Terengganu.

Swathed in rainforests rich in biodiversity, the southeast Asian nation has lost about 29 percent of tree cover since 2001 because of activities such as palm cultivation and logging, data from U.S.-based Global Forest Watch shows.

Suzairi, wearing a blue floppy hat and T-shirt with a slogan calling the loss of biodiversity "a silent killer", said he had converted his backyard into a conservatory for endangered species to safeguard thousands of plants, chiefly wild orchids.

    "One of the reasons I help to save orchid species in logging areas is because, when I go there, I find that many species of orchids or plants are dying out," the 46-year-old told Reuters.

"I thought it would be better for me to save the plants and bring them back and replant them at home," he added, after crouching in a forest clearing to photograph some tiny white flowers.

Since 2015, when Suzairi first saw the havoc logging caused in areas where he was working, he reckons he has helped conserve more than 2,000 plants, among them more than 200 types of wild orchids, prized for their striking colours.

His conservation work is self-funded, through sales of his rainforest photographs. The effort has also helped researchers and enthusiasts identify and document plants for future reference.

"He has a rare talent, where he can spread his scientific knowledge to the people," said Jamilah Mohd Salim, a specialist in forest ecology and plant biodiversity at Universiti Malaysia Terengganu in the eastern coastal state.

Suzairi has acquired knowledge of the rainforest and its plants from his work documenting the lives of one of the country's oldest nomadic tribes, the indigenous Bateq group.

"Sometimes there are orchid species that have yet to be named, so if we do not conserve or save them, we would not know of their existence," he added.

(Editing by Ed Davies and Clarence Fernandez)

By Ebrahim Harris and Hasnoor Hussain


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:33aExclusive-Musk says Tesla needs to cut staff by 10%, pauses all hiring
RE
03:29aAllianz to sell majority stake in Russian operations to Interholding
RE
03:26aCRH buys fencing producer for $1.9 billion in biggest deal since 2018
RE
03:24aSpain's services activity slows in May, though jobs rise -PMI
RE
03:15aAs Malaysia's forests disappear, photographer steps up to save orchids
RE
03:11aHungary hopes for EU recovery fund deal by end of 2022 -minister
RE
03:11aPapua New Guinea PM warns Opposition not to 'play politics' with China visit
RE
03:08aSecond UK claimant group sues over Woodford fund failure
RE
03:07aJGB yields fall amid caution ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
03:06aGazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine remain steady
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Musk says Tesla needs to cut staff by 10%, pauses all hiring
2Australian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' dir..
3Stone accelerates growth, recovering profitability, and reports record ..
4MICROSOFT CORP : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
5Car parts maker Faurecia launches 705 million euros cap hike to fund He..

HOT NEWS