As Many Multinational Agencies Attempt to Rebound, Influence3X (i3X) Offers Three Brands In One

09/30/2020 | 08:08am EDT

Big Brands Can Capitalize on the Intellectual Mindshare of Three Distinct, But Integrated Firms -- MarketWake, Narwhal Digital and Trevelino/Keller – to Solve New Challenges in Unprecedented Times

MarketWake, Narwhal Digital and Trevelino/Keller combine resources to create Influence3X (i3X), www.influence3X.com, a marketing solution for brands and organizations that may be looking at their 2021 marketing spend and approach differently, particularly in light of the pandemic.

Influence3X offers what brands want from multinationals – strategy and full service under one umbrella. “Having known and worked together for years informally, the time is right to create a formal integrated offering,” says Brooke Beach, MarketWake CEO.

Selfless thinking and multi-disciplined execution is needed more than ever in 2020 and 2021 as brands will likely pivot based on pandemic-driven realities. Marketers are looking for new alternatives for building their brands. “Influence3X offers what the multinationals often do not – a boutique level of service, senior counsel and engagement with a keen focus on reputations and outcomes,” says Genna Keller, Principal, Trevelino/Keller.

In March of 2020, leadership and staff from each agency came together to market GeorigaALIVE www.georigiaaliave.org, an effort driven by business and community leaders aimed at addressing the coronavirus in Georgia. The organization showcases the combined talents of i3X. “In a matter of weeks, the collective efforts of MarketWake, Narwhal and Trevelino/Keller created an impactful brand – from naming, creative and website creation to social and traditional promotion,” says Ed Trimble, GeorigaALIVE CEO. “This group is indeed the dream team and I’d encourage any business to consider them as 2021 planning begins,” says Trimble.

Influence3X offers full-service capabilities, with each company focusing on its core strengths but sharing a collective vision and strategy across disciplines. “While we may have overlap in some areas, each of us has a foundational desire to do what’s right for the client,” says Jennifer Ready, Narwhal Digital Founder and Partner. “Our combined resources and approach provide exponential value. Engage with all or one. We have no pride of ownership – other than to own a job well done.”

Influence3X brings more than 75 combined years of B2B and B2C agency experience across most major categories, including Hospitality, Travel & Tourism, Transportation, Technology, Food and Beverage, CPG, Health & Wellness, Financial Services, Retail, Sports and Entertainment.

About Influence3X

Based in Atlanta, GA and fueled by three highly-experienced and highly-effective marketing firms, Influence3X is a new marketing solution offering in a time where a new level of thinking and service is needed most. Influence3X leverages individual and collective strengths to offer senior level strategy, flawless execution and an unparalleled “get it done and make a difference” attitude.


© Business Wire 2020
