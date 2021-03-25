As Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000, residents brace for holiday spike

MEXICO CITY, March 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's coronavirus death
toll topped 200,000 on Thursday, making it only the third
country in the world to hit the grim milestone, as a vaccination
campaign struggling to pick up pace and upcoming holidays fuel
fears of a third wave of infections.
Some residents are imploring others to do their part to keep
cases from surging again, after hospitals in some of the
country's most populated urban centers, such as Mexico City and
neighboring State of Mexico, were overwhelmed by the last wave.
"Just because the vaccines are here, it's wrong to think
that everything is solved ... It's time for us to be more
careful so this situation ends," said 30-year-old cashier Pamela
Padilla. She said she was fed up of being isolated or having to
socially distance when going out.
Mexico began vaccinating the public against COVID-19 last
year, one of the region's earliest rollouts, but the effort has
been hampered by delays in vaccine deliveries due to bottlenecks
in supply, prompting the government to complain about hoarding
by richer countries.
As of Wednesday, Mexico had administered 6.1 million total
vaccine doses, with only 767,979 people having received the full
two doses, or just 0.6% of the population.
By comparison, in the United States 130.5 million total
doses have been administered and 14% of the population is fully
vaccinated, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention.
In order to better protect against a potential new wave of
infections Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he
would tap the armed forces and medical personnel to accelerate
the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.
"We must be prepared to face a possible third wave of the
pandemic in better circumstances," Lopez Obrador said at a
regular news conference on Wednesday.
According to health ministry data, Mexico reported 5,787 new
confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 584 more fatalities on Thursday,
bringing the total to 2,214,542 infections and 200,211 deaths.
The real number of infections and deaths is likely
significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has
said, due to a lack of widespread testing.
Official Mexican government data, updated through Jan. 2,
show there were 326,609 excess deaths since the start of the
pandemic.
"It's sad to see so many young and old people dying," said
74-year-old Yolanda Santos, after receiving her second dose of
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.
"This is a blessing from God for us to have these vaccines,"
Santos added.
(Reporting by Alberto Fajardo; Writing by Anthony Esposito;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Alexandra Hudson)