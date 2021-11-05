As Tournament Play Continues, GigNet Delivers Connectivity Solutions to the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

GigNet provides advanced broadband solutions at PGA TOUR Event in Riviera Maya, Mexico

GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure Company that has completed a 250-kilometer fiber-optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, north of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone in Tulum, is delivering advanced broadband connectivity solutions to the prestigious World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The event is the only PGA-sanctioned golf tournament in Mexico.

“GigNet is proud to have been chosen as the Internet provider for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. GigNet has installed equipment in all the operational areas of the tournament, such as Media Center, Jim McLean Golf Academy, Player Dining, Player Services, Caddie Lounge, Clubhouse, and Players' Tent. These areas have been supplied by GigNet with high-capacity Wi-Fi Internet with roaming, which allows the media, players, support teams and sponsors to move around the tournament and rely on seamless connectivity,” explained Chris Spinnler, VP of Sales for GigNet Mexico.

GigNet is also deploying high-speed Wi-Fi and other solutions to support the World Wide Technology Innovation Center and the numerous international media that are making it possible for viewers worldwide to watch the event on Golf Channel U.S., Golf Channel Latin America, as well as special coverage on TV Azteca, Claro Sports, Televisa, Grupo Imagen, TVC Deportes, and many more media partners. The broadcast is also available in Latin America via live stream on Golf TV.

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding hospitality, enterprise, and residential community customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the digital transformation of the region. (www.gignetinc.com and www.gignet.mx)

ABOUT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY

World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $13.4 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world’s most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its 4 million square feet of global warehousing, distribution and integration space. With over 7,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT’s culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 10 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership for diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities. (www.wwt.com)

ABOUT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CHAMPIONSHIP AT MAYAKOBA

The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba made golf history in 2007 when it became the first PGA TOUR event to ever be contested outside the United States and Canada. A pioneer in Mexico, the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2021. This November, PGA TOUR players and top technology leaders will come together to present a best-in-class experience for all our fans, partners and employees. The tournament annually features 132 professional golfers participating in four rounds of stroke play competition at the Greg Norman-designed El Camaleón Golf Club at Mayakoba in the Riviera Maya region of Mexico. Viktor Hovland of Norway is the current defending champion. Other past champions include Fred Funk, Harris English, Charley Hoffman, Graeme McDowell and Matt Kuchar among others. In its history, the event has generated nearly $3 million dollars in charitable contributions. The 2021 tournament is being held November 1-7, 2021.

