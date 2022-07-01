As U.N. Ocean Conference ends, environmental groups press world leaders

LISBON, July 1 (Reuters) - Environmental groups on Friday
urged world leaders to keep promises they made at the U.N. Ocean
Conference in Lisbon this week, to do everything in their power
to save the world's seas.
"The ocean, climate and coastal communities worldwide need
real progress, not promises, when it comes to ocean health,"
said Marco Lambertini, director general of the World Wildlife
Fund (WWF).
The conference brought together about 7,000 delegates,
including heads of state, scientists and NGOs. Many worried the
energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine could undermine
efforts to fight climate change. Others, including President
Emmanuel Macron of France, expressed concerns about deep-sea
mining and some called for a moratorium.
Attendees at the conference assessed progress in
implementing a U.N. directive to protect marine life.
The WWF told leaders to seize the momentum and resolve
long-standing issues surrounding protection of the high seas
such as plastic pollution by swiftly enacting and ratifying
"robust global treaties".
Lisbon is the last major political gathering before member
states meet in August to try to hammer out a long-awaited treaty
to shield open seas beyond national jurisdictions.
Greenpeace's Laura Meller said the success of the Lisbon
conference would be measured in August.
"We have seen many declarations before, we have heard many
promises, pledges and voluntary commitments," said Meller. "But
if declarations could save the oceans they wouldn't be on the
brink of collapse."
Negotiations on the treaty began in 2018 after a decade of
discussions at the U.N. but member states failed to reach a
consensus in March.
Mining of the deep-sea was a hot topic at the conference,
with Macron saying on Thursday a legal framework was needed to
stop deep-sea mining from going ahead.
There is growing interest in deep-sea mining, along with
pressure from some environmental groups and governments to
either ban it or at least enact appropriate regulations.
Several nations, such as the Pacific islands of Palau and
Fiji, have called for a global moratorium on all deep-sea
mining, citing environmental concerns and lack of sufficient
scientific data.
"The momentum created this week...is a tipping point for the
deep ocean, the blue heart of our planet," said Sian Owen,
director of the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition. "President
Macron has effectively echoed the countless calls...to press
'pause' on any and all ambitions to mine the deep-sea."
