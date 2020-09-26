As U.S., China squabble at U.N., a plea - and warning - from one of world's smallest states

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - As China and the United States
feuded at the United Nations this week over COVID-19 and
climate, one of the world's smallest states pleaded for detente.
"Micronesia asks our American and Chinese friends to
reinforce their cooperation and friendship with each other ...
to achieve what is best for our global community," the Federated
States of Micronesia President David Panuelo told the U.N.
General Assembly in a video address.
Micronesia - with a population of about 113,000 - and its
Pacific Island neighbors have long been stuck in a diplomatic
tug-of-war between the world's biggest economic powers as China
takes on U.S. influence in a region Washington has considered
its backyard since World War Two.
During his Friday address to the gathering of world leaders
- pre-recorded due to the pandemic - Panuelo acknowledged that
competition had been beneficial for some people in the Pacific.
But he warned that the efforts "also potentially threaten to
fracture long-standing alliances within our Pacific community,
and could become counterproductive to our collective desire for
regional solidarity, security, and stability."
The U.S.-Chinese showdown is now playing out at the
193-member United Nations, where Beijing has pushed for greater
multilateral influence in a challenge to traditional U.S.
leadership. Tensions between the two superpowers have hit
boiling point at the world body over the deadly coronavirus
pandemic.
Micronesia's plea stood out during the annual - yet virtual
- gathering of world leaders at the United Nations this week
because while most countries called for unity to combat
COVID-19, other references to U.S. and Chinese frictions were
generally oblique.
International Crisis Group U.N. director Richard Gowan said
most leaders want to avoid getting entangled in the tensions.
"A lot of the U.N.'s members think the U.S. is destructive
and China is power-hungry. They don't find either very
appealing," he said. "Ambitious Europeans like (French President
Emmanuel) Macron see a chance to fill the leadership gap, so
they are willing to challenge Beijing and Washington."
RIVALRY
Macron addressed the General Assembly on Tuesday after U.S.
President Donald Trump demanded that China be held accountable
for having "unleashed" COVID-19 on the world, prompting Beijing
to accuse him of "lies" and abusing the U.N. platform to provoke
a confrontation.
"The world as it is today cannot come down to simple rivalry
between China and the United States, no matter the global weight
of these two great powers, no matter the history that binds us
together," Macron said.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also warned the
world is heading in a dangerous direction and "cannot afford a
future where the two largest economies split the globe in a
Great Fracture — each with its own trade and financial rules and
internet and artificial intelligence capacities."
In the Pacific, China has been forging stronger economic
ties with small island nations, and drawing countries out of
their long-term alliances with Taiwan, winning over Kiribati and
the Solomon Islands in the past year.
China considers Taiwan its own territory with no right to
state-to-state ties. Four of Taiwan's remaining 15 diplomatic
allies are in the Pacific - Palau, Nauru, Tuvalu and the
Marshall Islands. All four states spoke in support of Taiwan
during their leaders' addresses to the United Nations.
Though tiny in land mass, Pacific nations control vast
swaths of highly strategic waters, forming a boundary between
the Americas and Asia. As oceans warm and sea level rises, they
are also on the frontlines of the global climate crisis.
"It is my hope ... that the United States of America and the
People's Republic of China jointly champion global causes for
global solidarity and cooperation, from climate change to
COVID-19," Panuelo said.
