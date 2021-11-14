As UAE waits for U.S. F-35s, Russia pitches new warplane in Dubai

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia showed off a prototype of
its new fifth-generation warplane at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday
as the United Arab Emirates' deal to buy American F-35 fighter
jets makes slow progress.
It was the first time the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate, unveiled
in July, had been shown outside Russia, and according to the
Russian state news agency it was visited by an Emirati
delegation.
A glitzy English-language computer simulation video showed
the light tactical warplane, capable of simultaneously carrying
five air-to-air missiles, destroying multiple targets at once.
The Russian presentation pitched the Checkmate, which was
inspected by Vladimir Putin during its July unveiling, as a
cost-efficient fighter jet that can fly at speeds of Mach 1.8
and a range of 2,800-2,900 kilometres.
The Checkmate, due to take its maiden test flight in 2023
and to start production by 2026, has yet seal an order. The
Lockheed Martin F-35 entered into service in 2015 with the U.S.
Marine Corps.
Yury Slusar, head of United Aircraft Corp, part of Russia's
state aerospace and defence conglomerate, Rostec, said there had
been "intensive contacts" with the Russian air force.
Western diplomats doubt U.S.-allied Gulf states would buy
sophisticated equipment like the Checkmate, though sales of
Russian hardware to the Gulf have increased in recent years.
The UAE in 2017 signed a preliminary deal to buy Sukhoi
Su-35 warplanes and jointly work with Russia on a next
generation fighter but so far it appears not to have made
progress.
"The UAE likes the idea of cultivating ties with the Russian
defence industry but it's mainly a way to send a message to the
U.S.," said Jean-Loup Samaan, senior research fellow with the
Middle East Institute at the National University of Singapore.
Washington's sale of 50 F-35 Lighting II warplanes to the
UAE has slowed amid concerns about the UAE's relationship with
China, including the prevalence of Huawei 5G technology in the
country.
The U.S. agreed to sell the plane after the UAE last year
established ties with Israel.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Nick Macfie)