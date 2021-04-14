As bank earnings roll in, a mixed picture for loans

April 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co, the
largest U.S. bank and often heralded as a bellwether for the
economy, on Wednesday reported an eye-popping increase in its
profit for the first quarter.
Absent from the results, however, was firm evidence that
consumers and Main Street businesses are itching for more
credit, after a year of pandemic-induced hibernation, to fuel
further growth in the economy.
Indeed, the bank credit picture as the first quarter ended
was decidedly mixed, according to U.S. Federal Reserve data,
with some indications that consumer credit demand is coming back
to life but demand for bread-and-butter business loans remains
lacking.
CONSUMER CREDIT
The Fed's most recent data on consumer credit overall dates
from February, which saw the strongest growth - nearly $27.6
billion - in three years. At more than $4.2 trillion overall, it
has more or less climbed back to its pre-pandemic record level
from February 2020.
CREDIT CARDS
The Fed offers a weekly snapshot of U.S. commercial banks'
balance sheets, and for most of the last year that showed
consumers had been doing one thing with their credit cards:
paying them off.
Outstanding balances on bank-sponsored credit cards tumbled
by roughly $115 billion between March 2020 and February 2021.
Since then, though, balances have ticked up by about $10
billion and are their highest since early December.
AUTO LOANS
Car loans have been a surprising source of strength during
the pandemic. Even as consumers slashed credit card spending,
they did shell out for big ticket items like cars and trucks.
U.S. vehicle sales recovered quite quickly starting late last
spring, and auto loans from U.S. banks are at a record high.
BUSINESS LOAN DEMAND
It has been a very different picture for bread-and-butter
business loans. The Fed's most recent quarterly survey of bank
loan officers, from January, showed only slight improvement in
the business loan demand outlook as 2021 began.
C&I LOANS
That soft demand outlook may stem from the fact that
businesses loaded up on loans roughly a year ago as the pandemic
began, and with little to spend it on since are now flush with
cash.
Early in the pandemic, the top 25 U.S. banks saw an
explosion in their commercial and industrial loan books as
larger companies tapped their lines of credit to ensure they had
cash as the crisis unfolded.
Roughly a month or so after that, the C&I demand boom hit
smaller banks as companies took out loans under the Payroll
Protection Program that was part of the initial wave of pandemic
relief measures enacted by Congress last year.
Since then, however, C&I loan levels have drifted steadily
lower and are now their lowest in a year.
WALL STREET WINS
Still, there's been no shortage of credit provided overall
by U.S. banks in the last year. It's just that most of it went
to Wall Street rather than Main Street.
Total bank credit, at more than $15.2 trillion at the end of
March, rose by more than $1 trillion in the last year. Wall
Street's share of that - as represented by the percentage of
securities out of total credit - shot up by around 5 percentage
points in the last year and now accounts for roughly a third of
all bank lending. That's another record for Wall Street.
