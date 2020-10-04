As cold weather arrives, U.S. states see record increases in COVID-19 cases

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Nine U.S. states have reported record
increases in COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, mostly in
the upper Midwest and West where chilly weather is forcing more
activities indoors.
On Saturday alone, four states - Kentucky, Minnesota,
Montana and Wisconsin - saw record increases in new cases and
nationally nearly 49,000 new infections were reported, the
highest for a Saturday in seven weeks, according to a Reuters
analysis. Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, South Dakota and
Wyoming also set new records for cases last week.
New York is one of only 18 states where cases have not risen
greatly over the past two weeks, according to a Reuters
analysis. However, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on
Sunday he is moving to shut non-essential businesses as well as
schools in nine neighborhoods, starting on Wednesday. The
lockdown would require the governor's approval.
Health experts have long warned that colder temperatures
driving people inside could promote the spread of the virus.
Daytime highs in the upper Midwest are now in the 50s Fahrenheit
(10 Celsius).
Montana has reported record numbers of new cases for three
out of the last four days and also has a record number of
COVID-19 patients in its hospitals.
Wisconsin has set records for new cases two out of the last
three days and also reported record hospitalizations on
Saturday. On average 22% of tests are coming back positive, one
of the highest rates in the country. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/33rkCcw)
Wisconsin's Democratic governor mandated masks on Aug. 1 but
Republican lawmakers are backing a lawsuit challenging the
requirement.
North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin have the highest
new cases per capita in the country. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/33rIFI5)
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is one of several prominent
Republicans who have tested positive for coronavirus since
President Donald Trump announced he had contracted the virus.
Because of the surge in cases in the Midwest, nursing homes
and assisted-living facilities operated by Aspirus in northern
Wisconsin and Michigan are barring most visitors as they did
earlier this year.
Bellin Health, which runs a hospital in Green Bay,
Wisconsin, said last week its emergency department has been past
capacity at times and doctors had to place patients in beds in
the hallways.
The United States is reporting 42,600 new cases and 700
deaths on average each day, compared with 35,000 cases and 800
deaths in mid-September. Deaths are a lagging indicator and tend
to rise several weeks after cases increase.
Kentucky is the first Southern state to report a record
increase in cases in several weeks. Governor Andy Beshear said
last week was the highest number of cases the state has seen
since the pandemic started.
State health experts have not pinpointed the reason for the
rise but point to fatigue with COVID-19 precautions and students
returning to schools and colleges. Over the last two weeks,
Kentucky has reported nearly 11,000 new cases and has seen
hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients rise by 20%.
