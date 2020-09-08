Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

As debt piles up, Angola flags failing state firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 07:55am EDT
A man walks past the head office of Angola's state oil company Sonangol in the capital Luanda, Angola

Angola's state auditor said some government-owned companies were a net drain on the finances of sub-Saharan Africa's third-biggest economy while oil giant Sonangol failed to report its results, state news agency Angop reported late Monday.

The bleak report card comes after Fitch Ratings downgraded Angola's credit rating to CCC from B-, citing the increasing unsustainability of its debt burden after a fall in oil prices.

Seeking to defy a decades-old legacy of corruption and mismanagement, the oil- and mineral-rich country has launched a drive to privatise key assets, including Sonangol, to drum up foreign investment.

But 26 of the 86 firms examined by the Institute for the Management of Assets and State Participations (IGAPE) were marked as having "failed" the auditor's health test for the 2019 financial year, even before the coronavirus pandemic.

"The return obtained demonstrates the corrosion of the state's assets at the company level, resulting from successive negative results of a significant group of companies," IGAPE said in a statement carried by Angop.

The companies ranged from state diamond company Sodiam to banks, railway concerns, insurance firms and the state news agency itself.

"The amount actually transferred to the state coffers remains below the contributions that the state makes through subsidies," IGAPE added.

Relying heavily on oil revenues and saddled with debts that exceed its economic output, Angola has been reeling from the fallout of the pandemic and a slump in crude prices.

G20 members including China and the Paris Club in April offered a freeze on debt service payments to some of the poorest countries, including Angola, until year-end.

Sonangol -- by far the biggest state company, which Angola's own oil minister has called an "octopus" which needs to be divided up and partly sold -- and state airline TAAG did not offer any results, IGAPE said.

Sonangol said in February it had a net debt of $1.3 billion at end-2019, down over half from the year before, and financial liabilities of just over $5 billion.

Angola aims to IPO 30% of Sonangol before 2020 and is already seeking to sell off small arms of the firm. It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

By Noah Browning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:06aNasdaq futures tumble 2% as tech stocks get hammered
RE
08:05aPulled in many directions, Biden may keep Trump's China tariffs in place
RE
08:05aOur Lady of Palestine Startup to Support Holy Land Artisans and The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem
SE
08:01aSUBSCRIBERS : Weekly Chain Store Sales Discontinued
DJ
08:00aGlobal stocks struggle as tech remains fragile, pound slides
RE
07:55aAs debt piles up, Angola flags failing state firms
RE
07:50aSouth African economy plunged 51% in second quarter during strict lockdown
RE
07:38aSouth African economy plunged 51% in Q2 during strict lockdown
RE
07:35aOil slides over 3% to lowest since June on demand fears
RE
07:30aXCEL ENERGY : U.S. utilities say Biden plan to cut C02 hinges on breakthroughs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TELEFONICA S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro get preferential status in bid for Oi's mobile assets -filing
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev starts search for long-time CEO Brito's successor - FT
3Beijing to expand opening-up in service industry
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF launches an inaugural landmark offering of green bonds con..
5INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC : INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Doorstep lender International Personal F..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group