As exportações aumentaram 2,8% e as importações diminuíram 10,9% em fevereiro, em termos nominais

04/09/2021 | 06:10am EDT
Summary

In February 2021, exports and imports of goods recorded nominal year-on-year growth rates of +2.8% and -10.9%, respectively (-9.8% and -16.6% in January 2021, in the same order). The increase in exports of Industrial supplies (+6.7%) and the decline in imports of Transport equipment (-35.0%) stood out.
Excluding Fuels and lubricants, exports grew by 2.3% and imports fell by 10.4% (-7.2% and -12.0%, respectively, in January 2021).
The deficit of trade balance in goods decreased by EUR 837 million when compared to the same month of 2020, amounting to EUR 708 million in February 2021. Excluding Fuels and lubricants, the trade deficit decreased by EUR 694 million, amounting to EUR 435 million.
In the quarter ended in February 2021, exports and imports of goods decreased by 4.8% and 11.3%, respectively, when compared to the same period of the previous year (-5.8% and -11.6% in the same order, in the quarter ended in January 2021).
This month closes a one-year period, from March 2020 to February 2021, in which the COVID-19 pandemic impacted significantly economic activity. In that period, comparing to the previous 12 months, nominal exports and imports of goods recorded variations, respectively, of -11.1% and -17.5% - see box in this press release.
Despite the circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Statistics Portugal calls for the fullest possible cooperation from companies, households and public bodies in responding to Statistics Portugal data requests. The quality of official statistics, particularly their ability to help identify the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, crucially depends on this collaboration, for which Statistics Portugal thanks in advance.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 10:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
