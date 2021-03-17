As final votes cast, Dutch PM Rutte expected to stay in office after pandemic election

AMSTERDAM, March 17 (Reuters) - Dutch voters headed to
voting stations en masse on Wednesday, the third and final day
of a national election amid the coronavirus pandemic that is
expected to return conservative Prime Minister Mark Rutte to
power for a fourth term.
The election is widely seen as a referendum on the
government's performance during the crisis.
With a night-time curfew in place due to continuing high
infection rates, and a ban on public gatherings during the day,
the campaign was conducted mostly through television debates.
Rutte's main rivals have criticized a slow vaccine roll out, but
struggled to distinguish themselves as they support government
policy.
"I've been taking responsibility for the past 10 years" said
Rutte, 54, one of Europe's longest-serving politicians, at a
final debate Tuesday night. "I'm trying to govern, in difficult
circumstances."
Roughly 13 million voters are eligible to pick from dozens
of parties contesting spots in the 150-seat parliament. The
first exit poll is expected shortly after voting ends at 2000
GMT on Wednesday.
Vulnerable groups and the elderly, who were given expanded
mail-in and proxy voting options, were encouraged to vote on the
first two days, with the general public following on Wednesday.
A centre-left party that is a junior member of Rutte's
coalition has made late gains in opinion polls on the strength
of the performance in debates of its leader, Sigrid Kaag, who
served as United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon in
2015-2017.
The two most recent polls, conducted after voting began on
Monday, showed Rutte's party taking around 25% percent of the
vote, with Kaag's D-66 now pulling level with the largest
opposition party, the Freedom party of anti-Islam lawmaker Geert
Wilders at 12-14%.
"You sound like a broken record," Kaag told Wilders in a
testy debate exchange on Tuesday night. Wilders later accused
Kaag of "treason" for having worn a head scarf during a
diplomatic visit to Iran.
