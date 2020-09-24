As foreigners depart, Singapore sees population drop for first time since 2003

SINGAPORE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Singapore's population has
shrunk for the first time since 2003 as travel curbs and job
losses brought about by the coronavirus pandemic have pushed
foreign workers from the global business hub.
The overall population dropped by about 18,000 people, or
0.3%, to 5.69 million, according to an annual population report.
A sharp drop in foreigners, down 2% to 1.64 million, as well
as a marginal fall in permanent residents, outweighed a modest
rise in citizens, some of whom returned from overseas as the
pandemic spread globally.
"These trends were largely due to COVID-19 related
challenges, brought about by weak demand and travel
restrictions," the report said, citing job losses in services, a
sector heavily reliant on low-paid foreign labour.
As the economy faces the deepest recession in its history -
an economic decline officially estimated between 5%-7% for the
year - the government has been raising barriers for foreign
hiring to preserve jobs for locals.
But authorities in the low-tax corporate hub, home to the
Asian headquarters of many multinational companies, have also
warned that a populist turn could hurt business.
"We must be careful not to give the wrong impression that we
are now closing up and no longer welcoming foreigners," Prime
Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a speech earlier this month,
after an election in which opposition parties criticised the
government's immigration policies as too slack.
Singapore's non-resident population has more than doubled
over the last 20 years, powering population growth in a
city-state with one of the world's lowest birth rates.
This has prompted recurring concerns about competition for
jobs and the strains on public infrastructure, which again came
to the fore on the July 10 ballot, in which the ruling People's
Action Party ceded a record number of seats to the opposition.
"As activities ramp up there may be a manpower shortage
again down the road," said Selena Ling, head of treasury
research and strategy at OCBC Bank.
(Reporting by John Geddie, Aradhana Aravindan and Chen Lin.
Editing by Gerry Doyle)