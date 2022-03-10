As fuel prices rise to record highs, governments look for solutions

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Retail gasoline and diesel
prices soared to record highs in many countries across the world
this week, prompting governments from Brazil to France to
consider pumping up subsidies or trimming taxes to shield
consumers from the financial strain.
The moves reflect the economic and political risks
governments see in the current energy spike, which has been
driven by a rebound in fuel demand since the darkest days of the
coronavirus pandemic and supply disruptions in the wake of
Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
If prices keep rising - as many analysts expect - they could
take a bite out of economic growth, force lower consumption, and
in some cases trigger political unrest. In past years, rising
fuel prices have caused deadly protests in countries including
Kazakhstan, Iran and Zimbabwe.
"Sky-high energy prices for a prolonged period of time,
risks of energy rationing, and ultimately a recession are
growing by the day," Livia Gallarati, oil markets analyst at
Energy Aspects told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.
Global benchmark oil prices were trading around $115 a
barrel on Thursday, up from around $80 a barrel at the end of
last year.
The United States on Tuesday imposed a ban on oil imports
from Russia, the world's third biggest producer, as retaliation
for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and Britain also said it would
phase them out.
Analysts at JP Morgan Chase & Co and Bank of America have
predicted disruptions to Russian oil flows could push oil prices
to $185 to $200 per barrel.
In the United States, the average price for gasoline has
already reached a record $4.3 per gallon this week. Pump prices
could rise to around $5 per gallon in time for the Memorial Day
holiday in late May, when the country's summer driving season
begins to ramp up, said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital
in New York.
Devin Gladden, manager for federal affairs for the American
Automobile Association, said if oil goes as high as $200 per
barrel, gasoline could reach $6-$7 per gallon.
Many U.S. motorists are considering ways to cut other
expenses to afford to pay for fuel.
In Britain, the average price of unleaded petrol at the pump
rose to 1.58 pounds per litre, while diesel hit 1.65 pounds per
litre, both record highs, data from automotive services firm RAC
unit Fuel Watch showed.
Australia's gasoline prices are also at record highs, just
under A$2 per litre.
SHIELDING CONSUMERS
The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to
combat rising consumer energy costs in the U.S and abroad by
orchestrating the release of millions of barrels of crude oil
from emergency stockpiles in concert with other consumer
nations.
But Washington has so far declined to intervene directly at
the retail pumps with tax holidays or direct subsidies.
Not so elsewhere.
Ireland said on Wednesday it will cut the excise duty on
petrol and diesel until the end of August to ease the burden of
rapidly increasing gasoline prices.
Portugal will also lower the special tax levied on fuels
from Friday to tackle an unprecedented spike in energy prices.
Over the weekend, many people across the country had rushed
to gas stations to fill up tanks, expecting a further increase
in prices that have already surpassed 2 euros per litre.
Other countries are planning similar moves.
In France, with the presidential election only a month away,
President Emmanuel Macron, said his government will soon unveil
measures to help households dealing with high fuel prices, and
pointed out it had already spent 20 billion euros a year to
moderate gasoline and power costs.
"I won't let anyone say the government hasn't done
anything," Macron said during a campaign event on Monday.
Brazil's government is also considering a new diesel and
gasoline subsidy programme to help consumers, newspaper O Estado
de S. Paulo reported this week.
The Czech government will also scrap mandatory blending of
bio-components into fuels and abolish a road tax to counter
soaring prices.
RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams, meanwhile, called on the
UK government to cut the nation's Value Added Tax to save homes
and businesses from financial pain.
"A cut to 15% would save drivers 6.5p on petrol based on the
current average... it doesn't seem fair that the government's
coffers should benefit from the hike in the oil price while
drivers suffer," he told Reuters.
The UK government was not immediately available for comment.
In the meantime, high prices for fuel could force some
changes to consumer behaviour, said AMP Chief Economist Shane
Oliver.
Those changes could range from reduced driving through
measures like carpooling or working from home, to reduced
spending on other goods and services, or by accelerating a shift
to more efficient or all-electric vehicles, according to Oliver
and AAA’s Gladden.
Goldman Sachs said it expects demand to drop by 1 million
barrels per day - or almost 1% of global consumption - if prices
rally to $150 barrels.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Kate Holton in London,
Patricia Rua in Lisbon, Sonali Paul in Melbourne, Stephanie
Kelly and David Gaffen in New York,
Michel Rose and Benjamin Mallet in Paris
Editing Richard Valdmanis, Alexandra Hudson)